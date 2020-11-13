Good Shepherd responds to citation in federal complaint against Iowa OHSA over COVID-19 protections

Stockberger then said, via phone, that his organization was unaware of the complaint against OSHA and that Good Shepherd has passed six infection control surveys. As for COVID-positive staff working, Stockberger made it clear that can only happen in a controlled environment if the staff is caring for someone who has also tested positive for the virus and that this is something the Iowa Department of Public Health is aware of.

"This is not something we pioneered and we’re certainly not the only people to have ever done that," Stockberger said.

"We’re dealing with an unprecedented virus that does not discriminate," he went on to say. "Long-term care outbreaks have correlated almost exactly with area outbreaks...There’s no magic we have that stops it at our doors."