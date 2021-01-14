Good Shepherd Health Center aims to vaccinate hundreds for COVID-19 on first day of availability

In the dining area of Good Shepherd, which had been converted into a vaccination room, a number of workers were seated in a socially-distanced circle eating breakfast burritos while going through a short monitoring period to watch for any adverse effects.

At the first step of the process, two workers in face shields and white coats sat at an L-shaped plastic desk where they asked screening questions for people getting vaccinated. From there, folks were then gradually funneled to the vaccination area.

Ian Stockberger, the CEO of Good Shepherd, was one of the first to get vaccinated at the site. His hope for the day was to get through about 300 people, 160 of which would be residents.

"We decided not to rotate them through, they’re getting it where they’re at," Stockberger said.

The way he sees it, this initial move toward more widespread vaccination for COVID-19 in the area is the first step toward the familiar.

"This is what it’s been all about for a year now. It’s probably the beginning of getting to something more normal."