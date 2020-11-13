 Skip to main content
Good Shepherd among eight businesses cited in federal complaint against Iowa OHSA over COVID-19 protections
Good Shepherd among eight businesses cited in federal complaint against Iowa OHSA over COVID-19 protections

Good Shepherd exterior

Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Friday morning, the ACLU announced that eight Iowa labor and civil rights groups had filed a federal complaint against Iowa's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) because of OSHA's alleged negligence in protecting Iowa workers during the COVID-19 pandemic by not doing on-site investigations when needed. 

One of the organizations cited in the complaint is the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

According to a release from ACLU Iowa, a complaint was filed on July 3 with Iowa OSHA which alleged that an employee was working even after they had tested positive for COVID-19.

"While the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals conducted an investigation at Good Shepherd in late June, an on-site inspection by Iowa OSHA in July would have been important because OSHA focuses on worker safety, rather than simply resident safety, though of course the two are linked," the release said. 

In July, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) was monitoring 17 facilities for possible COVID-19 outbreaks. Good Shepherd had the second highest number of positive cases (58) at the time behind just the Crystal Heights Care Center in Mahaska County which had 79. (The Granger Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dallas County had the third most cases with 57.)

Other facilities listed in the complaint include: JBS/Swift Pork Processing Plant in Marshalltown, Agri Star Processing Plant in Postville, Tyson Foods Pork in Perry, Community Choice Credit Union in Johnston, Prairie Farms Dairy in Dubuque, Ryan Companies in Bondurant and Care Initiatives in Odebolt.

Good Shepherd has been contacted for this story and the Globe Gazette is awaiting comment. Keep checking for more on this story as it continues to develop. 

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

