Good Shepherd among eight businesses cited in federal complaint against Iowa OHSA over COVID-19 protections

Friday morning, the ACLU announced that eight Iowa labor and civil rights groups had filed a federal complaint against Iowa's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) because of OSHA's alleged negligence in protecting Iowa workers during the COVID-19 pandemic by not doing on-site investigations when needed.
One of the organizations cited in the complaint is the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
According to a release from ACLU Iowa, a complaint was filed on July 3 with Iowa OSHA which alleged that an employee was working even after they had tested positive for COVID-19.
"While the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals conducted an investigation at Good Shepherd in late June, an on-site inspection by Iowa OSHA in July would have been important because OSHA focuses on worker safety, rather than simply resident safety, though of course the two are linked," the release said.
Support Local Journalism
In July, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) was monitoring 17 facilities for possible COVID-19 outbreaks. Good Shepherd had the second highest number of positive cases (58) at the time behind just the Crystal Heights Care Center in Mahaska County which had 79. (The Granger Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dallas County had the third most cases with 57.)
Other facilities listed in the complaint include: JBS/Swift Pork Processing Plant in Marshalltown, Agri Star Processing Plant in Postville, Tyson Foods Pork in Perry, Community Choice Credit Union in Johnston, Prairie Farms Dairy in Dubuque, Ryan Companies in Bondurant and Care Initiatives in Odebolt.
Good Shepherd has been contacted for this story and the Globe Gazette is awaiting comment. Keep checking for more on this story as it continues to develop.
"I would like to thank all of the people that have supported us and our staff during this difficult time."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Ralph Wandrey's wartime heroics live on
Ralph Wandrey was a hero to many of the young boys growing up in Mason City during World War II.
He was also a hero to his younger cousin, Sister Louann Doering, who recalls many of the stories about his war heroics.
She said the WWII fighter pilot and ace occasionally made the Globe Gazette with stories of his successful missions, which made him well known in his hometown at the time.
"He served bravely and was very loyal to his squadron members all the many years after," said the 85-year-old Doering.
Wandrey died on June 25 at Maplewood Assisted Living in Hayden, Idaho, at the age of 99, and was buried on July 25 with full military honors at Elmwood Cemetery in Mason City.
Wandrey's heroic journey
After graduating Mason City High School in 1939, and then North Iowa Community College in 1941, Wandrey joined the U.S. Army Air Corps the same year.
In August 1942, Wandrey earned his wings and was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant. Four months later, the Mason City pilot was sent overseas to Australia, where he was assigned to the 5th Air Force, 49th Fighter Group, 9th Squadron.
As a fighter pilot in the South Pacific for "The Flying Knights," Wandrey flew 191 combat missions, first piloting a P-38 Lightning, and later a P47D Thunderbolt.
During his 20 months overseas, Wandrey was credited with six aerial victories by the Department of Defense, making him an ace (also numerous probables and damaged). His kills were recorded below:
1. July 23, 1943
2. July 28, 1943
3. Oct. 17, 1942 - Oro Bay
4. Oct. 24, 1943 - Rabaul - A head-on pass with a Japanese Zero
5. Oct. 29, 1943 - Rabaul
6. March 13, 1944 - Wewak
Many of the combat missions Wandrey flew were as a wingman for the American "Ace of Aces" Richard Bong, and according to his obituary, a few with Charles Lindbergh, who served briefly as an advisor.
Bong is credited with shooting down 40 Japanese aircraft, and was one of the most decorated fighter pilots in WWII.
An account of one of Wandrey's missions appeared in an article written about Bong, who is from Wisconsin, by Wisconsin Public Radio in 2012.
Bong was assigned to a jungle airstrip at Dobodura, New Guinea, with Wandrey as his wingman. In the article, Wandrey said 1943 was a time when a bunch of young, single fliers had to learn fast. He said that experience earned him the nickname "Iron Pants."
Wandrey said his P-38 was shot up during a raid on the New Guinea Japanese naval fortress of Rabaul. He did get back to Dobo, but crash landed.
"Then I caught a ride back into camp," he said in the article. "Well, Dick was sitting at the table in the mess eating, and I walked in and I saw the color just drain out of his face when he looked up. He said, 'Wandrey! What the heck are you doing here?' I said, "I came here to eat. What do you think?' He said 'We saw you crash and burn at the end of the strip.' I said, 'Well, I hate to disappoint you, but here I am and I'm hungry.' And he said, 'Well, I suppose you want your jacket back, then.' I looked and here was 'R.H. Wandrey' on the jacket there. They had already divided up all my clothes!"
Before he left the military, Wandrey attained the rank of major.
According to Wandrey's obituary, the Mason City pilot wrote and published a book called "Fighter Pilot" while he was recovering in VA hospitals from renal tuberculosis contracted while in New Guinea.
The book, which was a memoir of his activities during WWII, went through four printings with different publishers. According to reviewer Justin Taylan of Pacific Wrecks, the first edition was published in 1950 with "The Flying Knights" logo on the front cover.
The second edition was published in 1974, while the third edition published in 1979. The final edition was self-published in 2006 by Wandrey as a black and white copy with spiral binding.
Here is an excerpt from his book:
"The ninth squadron was again flying missions against Jap shipping when I returned to New Guinea, and as usual, I got roped in on it," Wandrey said.
Here is the transcript of the mission report surrounding the downing of a Japanese Zero published in the book:
Headquarters Fifth Air Force APO 925 General Order 229
Ralph H. Wandrey, O-729389, 1st Lt. 9th Fighter Squadron 49th Gp., is officially credited with the destruction of one enemy fighter type aircraft in aerial combat over Cape Gazelle, New Britain, at 1100 hrs. on 24 Oct. 1943. During an engagement between twelve P-38s and seventy Japanese fighters, this officer engaged and enemy aircraft in an head-on attack and shot it down in flames.
After the war
After returning from the war, Wandrey was active in scouting, leading Explorer Post 8 and Scoutmaster of Troops 2 and 116 in Mason City, according to his obituary that ran in the Globe Gazette.
For years of service, he was awarded scouting's Silver Beaver Award and the Lamb Award.
He was also active in the American Lutheran Church serving in many capacities at St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City, then at Spirit of Joy after moving to Cottonwood, Arizona.
"I knew him better after he returned to civilian life. He had an engaging personality and was a decent human being who enjoyed other people," Doering said about her cousin.
Doering said that when Ralph visited Mason City in the 1990s, he would stay with her father, Herb Doering. They were both widowers with Doering's dad being 10 years older.
"They had shared their growing up years," Doering said. "I can imagine the good memories they shared. I enjoyed his great story telling – not war stories – his great laugh, and ability to not take himself too seriously.
"I remember one time my sister said, 'I think when you don't remember all the details, you just make them up.' He laughed heartily. He had a great smile."
In May 2015, Wandrey received the Congressional Gold Medal honoring the American Fighter aces in a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Plymouth war hero honored by nephew
As a young boy growing up in Plymouth, Leland Faktor told his mother he would be flying one day.
Little did Faktor know, he would be aboard a stripped down B-25 bomber during one of the most famous and critical missions in World War II.
After joining the U.S. Army Air Corps when he was 19 years old, Faktor was soon after chosen as one of the 80 airmen who, under the leadership of Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle, took off from the U.S.S. Hornet on April 18, 1942, in the first bombing raid over Tokyo in World War II.
The raid on Japan's capital and other targets demonstrated that the Japanese mainland was vulnerable to American air attack. It also served as retaliation for the attack on Pearl Harbor and provided an important boost to American morale.
At the age of 20, Faktor was the tail gunner on the third B-25 to take off from the Hornet, and after bombing its assigned targets in Tokyo, the crew bailed out over China after 13 hours of flight when their aircraft ran out of fuel.
Faktor was killed at Shui-Chang, Chekiang Province, China, when he parachuted out of the plane and landed and fell down a cliff.
He was originally interred at Wan Tsuen, China, but his remains were later moved to the Bohemian Cemetery in Plymouth, Iowa, in 1949.
A story in The Pittsburgh Press dated Aug. 29, 1947, reported that Faktor's body had been recovered.
"The last man lost on Lt. Gen. James Doolittle's historic raid on Tokyo nearly six years ago was accounted for today," the newspaper reported.
The newspaper account also reported: "Corp. Faktor was buried 450 miles southwest of Shanghai, outside the village of Wang Tsuen. ... The grave was marked by a small monument bearing crudely etched air corps wings, fashioned by the country people. ... Corp. Faktor was identified through a gold ring and silver name bracelet."
Of the 80 crewmen who followed Doolittle on the flight, 73 survived and seven were lost, including three who were captured and executed.
Honoring his uncle
Ron Gustin, of Clear Lake, heard the stories of his uncle growing up and said he was enamored by his heroics and wanted to honor him.
One look at Gustin's home – inside and out – and you see he completed his mission.
A plaque honoring his uncle sits below a flagpole on the Gustin property, while sitting in the driveway is a utility trailer decorated with photos of Faktor, a B-25 bomber and flags and eagles.
Inside the home, photos, prints and plaques of Faktor's life in the military and of his heroics in the Doolittle raid fill one wall.
"He was only 20 years old and he volunteered for the mission," said the 68-year-old Gustin, who was born 10 years after Faktor's death. "Jimmy Doolittle told him he would either be in heaven or a hero here on earth. He was the first to die on that mission and will forever be a hero to me."
Gustin first learned about his uncle when he was a young boy, listening to stories passed down by his family.
He didn't really understand everything people were saying about his uncle, but as he got older, he put it together. Then he knew how important the raid was to this country. And also how important his uncle was in the historic raid.
"I grew up hearing stories about Uncle Leland," Gustin said. "He is the main reason we have the plaque and flagpole and the flags in our yard. This is for him and everybody who served and made the ultimate sacrifice."
Ron and Teri met then-retired Lt. Gen. Doolittle in 1978 in a ceremony at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois, that dedicated a hall in Faktor's name. The family was the guest of honor.
Ron said he was so fascinated that he can't remember what Doolittle said, but was in complete awe of the war hero.
"All I know is he spoke fondly of Leland," Gustin said.
After that ceremony, Faktor's mother, Juanita, exchanged Christmas cards with the Doolittles up to Doolittle's death in 1993 at the age of 96.
"She (Juanita) was so proud of that," Teri said. "He would send a Christmas card and a letter during the holidays. She kept and cherished most of them."
Faktor receives medal, high praise
Faktor's first assignment in the U.S. Army Air Corps was with the 95th Bomb Squadron of the 17th Bomb Group at McChord Field, Washington, where he served until being selected for the Doolittle Mission in February 1942.
He was given the Distinguished Flying Cross Citation posthumously, which reads:
"For extraordinary achievement while participating in a highly destructive raid on the Japanese mainland on April 18, 1942. Corporal Faktor volunteered for this mission knowing full well that the chances of survival were extremely remote, and executed his part in it with great skill and daring. This achievement reflects high credit on Corporal Faktor and the military service."
"I'm very proud of his story and proud to be his nephew," Ron Gustin said. "I wish I could have met him. The stories he could have told. I never want him to be forgotten."
'Stand for the Flag' sculpture honors area veterans
Dr. Mark Mulkey has many reasons to honor veterans.
Coming from a family of those who served, including his father, grandfather, grandmother, an uncle and his wife's father, the Mason City doctor was offered a chance to honor not only those veterans in his family, but all veterans in the community.
On Veterans Day, that show of support will be unveiled in Central Park on the west side of the downtown space that features a Veteran's Monument, installed in 2005 designed to honor veterans living or deceased.
The bronze statue called "Stand for the Flag" will be unveiled during a short program starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, with Mulkey being one of the guest speakers.
According to Cheryl Schurtz, a member of the River City Sculptures on Parade board, "Stand for the Flag" is a Vietnam veteran who has lost a part of his left leg standing at attention, saluting the U.S. flag.
"This is an opportunity for families to come down to Central Park to honor veterans," she said. "It's also an educational opportunity for our community."
Schurtz said the sculpture was created by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby, was generously purchased by Dr. Mulkey and the wife of his late father, Judi Chiri-Mulkey.
"I just felt when the statue came up, it spoke to my desire to support not only my family, but for everyone in the military," Mulkey said. "I love the sculpture. I can tell that the people who installed it made sure it was looking right at the flag.It belongs in that area of the park."
Genesis of statue
Schurtz's role on the River City Sculptures on Parade board, which she undertook three years ago, was a catalyst for having a sculpture dedicated to Vietnam era veterans.
The retired VA nurse said her heart has always been and always will be for the care and well-being of every veteran and their families.
"We have rotating sculptures, and the committee is always looking for local residents who might have an interest in sponsoring a sculpture," she said. "The Mulkey family kindly offered to get the sculpture for the community.
"This is a volunteer group and we are excited when we can add meaningful sculptures to our city."
Mulkey said the "Stand for the Flag" sculpture was originally pitched to the Mason City Clinic, which he says takes care of many veterans and appreciates all they have done for this country.
But in the end, the Mulkey family said it would purchase and sponsor the sculpture because of how near and dear veterans are to the family.
"The clinic is very supportive of veterans and have big hearts," he said. "The reason we decided for myself and my dad's wife to do this is because of our belief in veterans and what message this sculpture would send.
"It will be very well received by the veterans, who you can thank for your freedom to express your opinions. Someone paid a price for that."
VIDEO: Veterans Memorial in Mason City on Memorial Day
VIDEO: North Iowans who lost their lives in Iraq, Afgahnistan
VIDEO: North Iowans who lost their lives in Korea
VIDEO: North Iowans who lost their lives in Vietnam
VIDEO: 2019 Veterans Day ceremony - changing of the flag
A flag-changing ceremony and prayer were held by the American Legion Honor Guard at the Veterans Memorial in Mason City's Central Park on Mond…
Mason City Veterans Day observance in Central Park on Saturday.
Veterans Day ceremonies were held in Mason City's Central Park.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.