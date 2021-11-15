Gonzalez sentenced to life for murder of Mason City man

A Mason City man convicted of fatally shooting a man during an argument last March will spend his remaining years in prison for the crime.

Benjamin Bravo Gonzalez, 39, was sentenced to life in prison with out the possibility of parole on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

The court session began with a motion by Gonzalez to be assign new counsel because he believed he had been inadequately represented by his court-appointed defense team headed up by Mason City attorney Parker Thirnbeck. Judge DeDra Schroeder questioned Gonzalez as to whether he was asking for new counsel for the sentencing process or for his intent to appeal. Gonzalez conferred with his attorneys and withdrew his request.

Thirnbeck then appealed to the court for a new trial for, citing the defense's belief Gonzalez was unable to receive a fair trial. The motion was denied.

Gonzalez was convicted on Aug. 13 of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston.

Witnesses say Gonzalez shot Creviston the night of March 31, near the intersection of North Jefferson Avenue and Third Street Northwest, during an argument between the two men. Creviston was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Gonzalez fled the scene and evaded capture for nearly a week. He was eventually tracked to Kossuth County by the state Department of Criminal Investigation, and was arrested in Algona by local police. Gonzalez was spotted by an officer on April 6, and was arrested after an hours-long standoff in which Gonzalez barricaded himself in the attached garage of a residence. No one was injured in the standoff.

During Gonzalez's trial, prosecutors said Creviston and his girlfriend Sara Ramon, were walking to the liquor store on Monroe Street to get cigarettes for Creviston's mother when the two encountered a car with Gonzalez and two other people inside.

Creviston and Gonzalez began arguing, and then Ramon pulled Creviston away. As the two were walking away, Gonzalez got out of the car and said “something to the effect of m-----------, I got this for you,” according to prosecutors.

Creviston was shot in the chest as he turned around and told Ramon to call 911 because he was unable to breathe. Gonzalez fled the scene.

Three other people were in the car with Gonzalez during the shooting, including Gonzalez's toddler son, according to witnesses who testified during the trial, and one of them told police she was with Gonzalez later when she saw him throw something into Willow Creek.

The weapon used in the shooting was not recovered.

Gonzalez's defense attorney called no witnesses nor presented any evidence, but instead made a motion for the immediate acquittal of Gonzalez on the charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and involuntary manslaughter, on the grounds that the state failed to meet the burden of proof that Gonzalez was at the scene of the crime. That motion was denied.

After his sentence was handed down, Gonzalez read a prepared statement to the court, renewing his request for a new trial. "First and foremost, I would like to address the court and make it know that I believe there was (sic) multiple reasons why my case should be heard before a new jury," Gonzalez said.

He then went on to outline seven reasons he believed his case deserved reconsideration, and asserted his innocence once again. No family or friends of Creviston's who were in attendance chose to address the court

A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence in the state of Iowa. Since the crime is a Class A felony, Gonzalez is entitled to an automatic appeal.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

