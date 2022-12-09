Golden Grain Energy hosts Summit pipeline group

Golden Grain Energy in Mason City has been growing since its inception in 2002. The plant produced 40 million gallons of ethanol annually back then, and now produces more than three times that amount — about 135 million gallons a year.

GGE officials hope a proposed carbon sequestration pipeline helps the company expand even more in the future. Representatives from Summit Carbon Solutions, which wants to build more than 400 miles of pipeline across Iowa, were in Mason City to tour the facilities and answer questions.

The idea is to pipe carbon dioxide to be sequestered more than a mile under the ground in North Dakota. Summit is currently partnered with 32 ethanol and biofuel facilities across North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska.

The pipeline will allow ethanol producers to essentially make their carbon footprint “net zero,” allowing them to sell their products to states with low carbon emission standards, the largest of which is California.

What makes the pipeline financially viable is U.S. Tax Code 45Q, which pays for each ton of CO2 sequestered. The Summit pipeline would be able to transport 12 million tons of liquid CO2 each year when completed.

Jake Ketzner, SCS vice president of government and public affairs, said the impact would be immediate if the project is completed.

“We cut their carbon intensity score in half as soon as we turn that switch on,” he said.

The use of eminent domain to acquire property easements for the pipeline has been widely discussed. Ketzner said property owners have agreed to easements along 73% of the proposed pipeline mileage across Cerro Gordo County, 60% statewide.

Summit Chief Commercial Officer Jim Pirolli said the ethanol industry has gotten a bad name over the years without merit.

“I think ethanol has unfairly had a stigma of maybe not being as carbon-friendly as it actually has for quite a while,” he said. “Now there’s a direct path to get to net zero carbon.”

Ketzner said the pipeline would position Golden Grain Energy and other plants to be competitive in the long run. He said it’s not about the next few years, but the next few decades.

Pirolli said Summit holds these meetings to answer questions from those concerned with safety, easements or the viability of the pipeline. He added that it benefits the individual ethanol plants as well.

“We allow the partner plant to showcase what they do locally and to show their history to understand what goes on in an ethanol plant and why it’s important for the local community,” Pirolli said.

Golden Grain Energy employs 58 people according to its CEO Chad Kuhlers. Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel said the ethanol plant is a big part of the local economy.

“The potential for Cerro Gordo County and Mason City is really tremendous,” Schickel said. “It’s a lot of jobs at the plant and a lot of future expansion in this industry.”

Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Lee Blank said its pipeline, along with the other proposed pipelines, will help more than just the ethanol plants.

“The reason I find importance in this project is what it can mean for agriculture,” Lee said. “It should be stated and known that this is a generational, transitional project for agriculture when you consider the fact almost half the U.S. corn crop goes into the ethanol industry.”

The Iowa Utilities Board is expected to decide on Summit’s license application in March. If approved, construction would begin in the late summer of 2023 and the pipeline would be commissioned in late 2024.