Going to the hospital during COVID-19: 'It was quite unique'

Going into the hospital is oftentimes a strange and scary experience for most people. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has made that experience even more stressful.

For Mason City resident Pat Blanchard, her recent stay was unlike any she has had before.

After experiencing chest pains in mid-April, the 80-year-old Blanchard called her doctor to try to schedule a checkup. Once she described her symptoms, she was told to go straight to the Emergency Room at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

“I grabbed a book and a newspaper because I knew I’d be sitting in the ER for a couple of hours,” Blanchard said. “My husband dropped me off and he couldn’t even come into the hospital. I walked into the ER by myself and had barely gotten settled when they put me right into a room. There was nobody in the ER.”

Once she checked in, Blanchard didn’t see anybody other than her doctors and nurses for seven days. With social distancing guidelines in place during the pandemic, Blanchard was not allowed to receive visitors during her stay.

“I guess it wasn’t as hard on me as it was on my husband,” Blanchard said. “I was busy all the time. It was quite unique.”