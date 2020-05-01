Going to the hospital during COVID-19: 'It was quite unique'

Going into the hospital is oftentimes a strange and scary experience for most people. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has made that experience even more stressful.
For Mason City resident Pat Blanchard, her recent stay was unlike any she has had before.
After experiencing chest pains in mid-April, the 80-year-old Blanchard called her doctor to try to schedule a checkup. Once she described her symptoms, she was told to go straight to the Emergency Room at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
“I grabbed a book and a newspaper because I knew I’d be sitting in the ER for a couple of hours,” Blanchard said. “My husband dropped me off and he couldn’t even come into the hospital. I walked into the ER by myself and had barely gotten settled when they put me right into a room. There was nobody in the ER.”
Once she checked in, Blanchard didn’t see anybody other than her doctors and nurses for seven days. With social distancing guidelines in place during the pandemic, Blanchard was not allowed to receive visitors during her stay.
“I guess it wasn’t as hard on me as it was on my husband,” Blanchard said. “I was busy all the time. It was quite unique.”
Blanchard's husband, Sonny, had a hard time with the separation, particularly as it became possible that Pat would need open-heart surgery. Sonny describes himself as being an "emotional, cataclysmic calamity anyway" and said that his week was filled with anxiety.
"We went into the emergency room with mittens," Sonny Blanchard said. "You had to speak through a big microphone type thing. Then, I couldn't go into the emergency room and that bothered me because I didn't know what was going to happen."
As it turned out, Blanchard had five partial blockages in her arteries, making it necessary to have some stents put in, or possibly have open heart surgery. Eventually, she decided on the stents.
In the one week she spent in the hospital, she didn’t leave her room, and didn’t have any interaction with anybody other than her healthcare workers, to whom she gives glowing reviews.
During her stay, Blanchard and her nurses quickly bonded, and although she couldn't receive mail or visitors, her stay was anything but lonely. The nurses all were required to wear face masks while they were around her, but she describes the group that took care of her as a “family.”
“I was almost reluctant to leave after seven full days, because I may not see these people again” Blanchard said. “It’s like losing a real close friend. Coming home of course was great, and it was back to the real world again.”
At one point in her stay, Blanchard and her daughter, Linda Dlouhy, who lives in Belmond, managed to see each other through the window of her sixth floor room.
“My mother would describe to me what she could see out of her window," Dlouhy said. "So I maneuvered my way down to behind the hospital. She was six floors up and four windows over, and she was waving a newspaper. That was a real highlight, just to see the movement in her window."
Though she went into the hospital at a scary time, Blanchard gave credit to the hospital workers who took care of her for getting her through what could've been a scary and solitary experience.
"They just made a really bad situation bearable," Blanchard said. "We had fun. I had a family up there that I didn't know."
