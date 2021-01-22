Going, going, gone: Longtime Clear Lake business purchased, demolished

Work continued at the former site of the Ladybug Café in Clear Lake on Wednesday.
The business, which had been vacant for more than a year and a half, was demolished earlier this month.
“We were approached by a number of people to do something about what had unfortunately fallen into major disrepair, so we looked at that,” said Jan Lovell, who owns and operates Clear Lake Independent Telephone Co. with her husband, Tom. “It wasn’t in our planning realm.”
Clear Lake Independent Telephone Co., locally known as CL Tel, purchased the property at 1714 N. Seventh Ave. in November, according to Cerro Gordo County property records.
CL Tel owns the adjacent Woodford Lumber & Home Co., a fifth-generation family-owned business.
The Ladybug Café had been on the market since a sale in the summer of 2019 fell through.
Amanda Eden, her mother Beth Zadow and her aunt Karla Gardner, planned to turn the restaurant, greenhouse and spa into a wedding venue, an Airbnb and farm-to-table restaurant with more offerings in food, drinks and entertainment after they took over in June 2019.
The women and Zadow’s husband, Mitch, took over the business nearly a month after they learned owner Wendy Ruby had listed it for sale.
Ruby purchased the one-acre property in 2012, according to county property records, and housed an assortment of businesses focused on creating a holistic experience to empower people to live healthier, longer and more joyful lives.
Eden, Zadow and Gardner managed the business they renamed The Courtyard until July 31, which is when they posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page that it would be closed until further notice on Aug. 1 due to updates and repairs. The Courtyard later was listed as permanently closed.
The property, including restaurant, greenhouse and upstairs living quarters, was initially listed for sale as is for $225,000 through Holtz Realty of Mason City.
CL Tel purchased the property for $89,000, county property records state.
“It just made sense,” Lovell said. “We’re consolidating everything at one location.”
Woodford Lumber, a full-service lumberyard and retail center and Benjamin Moore paint store, relocated from 210 N. Fourth St. in downtown Clear Lake to its current location on Seventh Avenue North in August.
In June 2019, Woodford Lumber purchased the former Superior Lumber Building after the Charles City-based lumberyard closed.
The property, including 3.16 acres and nearly 26,000 square feet in commercial buildings, visible from U.S. Highway 18 has been beneficial for Woodford Lumber’s customers because of its accessibility and its larger retail space.
The additional showroom space has allowed it to display more products and provided a “much more exciting and creative space” for professional builders and do-it-yourselfers.
“It’s been a big process moving for sure, but we’re getting close to wrapping that all up,” Lovell said. “The new location has been great. We’ve even hired a few new folks, and we know when the pandemic stuff ends, we may be able to have grand opening.
“We’re really just grateful for all the years of support and the response that’s been received.”
Before the buildings on the property were demolished, Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa was given the opportunity to take items from them to sell in its ReStore in Mason City, Lovell said, noting that the property had deteriorated significantly since its days as a restaurant and greenhouse.
Plans for the property haven’t yet been determined, Lovell said.
“We undoubtedly need more warehouse space, but we’ll see,” she said.
