Going, going, gone: Longtime Clear Lake business purchased, demolished

In June 2019, Woodford Lumber purchased the former Superior Lumber Building after the Charles City-based lumberyard closed.

The property, including 3.16 acres and nearly 26,000 square feet in commercial buildings, visible from U.S. Highway 18 has been beneficial for Woodford Lumber’s customers because of its accessibility and its larger retail space.

The additional showroom space has allowed it to display more products and provided a “much more exciting and creative space” for professional builders and do-it-yourselfers.

“It’s been a big process moving for sure, but we’re getting close to wrapping that all up,” Lovell said. “The new location has been great. We’ve even hired a few new folks, and we know when the pandemic stuff ends, we may be able to have grand opening.

“We’re really just grateful for all the years of support and the response that’s been received.”