Globe sports reporters deal with a sports-less world

As a sports writer, the past month has been a roller-coaster of emotion. We went from the craziness of February and early March, ping-ponging from the Super Bowl to the wrestling state finals to the basketball postseason in successive weeks.
Now I sit here, with no sports on my TV, and none coming for the foreseeable future. It might be July before the NBA, MLB, and NHL is competing again, if they come back at all this year. With that bleak future, I figured that I needed advice on how to avoid losing my mind.
Longtime readers of this sports section might recognize the following names, as I reached out to Globe Gazette sports writers of past and present to see how they are coping in a sports-less world, along with the TV shows, books, and music that are keeping them sane.
Jerry Smith, current Sports Editor of the Globe Gazette
In these trying times of no sports on TV, I have been watching a lot of YouTube videos to get my sports fix. My favorite so far are videos showing altercations between Dennis Rodman and Charles Barkley and Christian Laettner, almost the entire NBA, really. Also, a lot of “I’m Back,” videos about Michael Jordan’s return from retirement to use and abuse the rest of the league, even after a long hiatus. Can you tell I’m a Chicago Bulls fan? What I really miss are St. Louis Cardinals games now that spring is upon us. I guess binging Netflix series and watching sports movies over and over will have to suffice. If that gets too boring, there are also home improvement projects to embark on.
Movies/TV shows
The movie I suggested is Gladiator (2000). It’s a great period movie with exceptional acting – especially Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius (the good guy) and Joaquin Phoenix as Commodus (the bad guy) – solid storyline, believable setting, and outstanding action (Ridley Scott directed). Gladiator is a movie you watch when you want to see constant action and to see the good guy win in the end. This action-packed movie almost makes you believe this really happened.
My TV choice was M*A*S*H (1972-1983). The movie was very entertaining and set the tone for the series that was great when it first came out and just as good in reruns. The earlier years were better with McLean Stevenson (through 1978) , but Harry Morgan brought his own fun style to the show. The storylines with Alan Alda, Mike Farrell, Jamie Farr, Loretta Swit, William Christopher, Larry Linville, and of course Gary Burghoff (as Radar O’Reilly) were funny every week. It was a sad day when the show ended.
I have been binging on “Outlander”. I’m on the second season now. Being Scottish myself, the series is fascinating because it has a lot of great action and is even close to being historically accurate if you take away the time travel aspect. It’s worth watching. Same with “Hunters” on Amazon. It’s far-fetched, but entertaining.
Luke Garza, former Globe Gazette sports reporter, current English Teacher at Millwood High School
- The Coronavirus has made its attempt- and succeeded- to infiltrate our daily lives, forcing us to think of what we take for granted on a daily basis. I personally have used this extra time to just unwind (currently a teacher in Oklahoma City, and this was scheduled to be my spring break), play some Xbox, and do some research on the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft class.
Book Recommendation
"Relentless" by Tim Grover is the most helpful and motivational book I've read, and I feel like that's needed for some people in times like these.
Podcasts
"3 and Out", with John Middlekauff.
Blake Schultz, former sports reporter, currently works for Clean Harbor Environmental Services, in Des Moines
-I’m a big Bucks and Brewers fan so to have good things come to a screeching halt for good teams has been tough. I’ve been watching various streaming services and trying to stay as active as possible.
Just a few suggestions from my recent activity:
Books
The Earthborn trilogy (sci-fi).
Movies
Knives Out, Ready Player One, and 42.
Leah Vann, former sports reporter, currently attending grad school at Northwestern
Since sports went away, I have been fully productive with my cleaning, cooking and working on final writing projects for my graduate program. To fulfill my sports needs, I’ve been keeping an even closer eye on the NFL Free Agency by watching NFL Network. I’ve also watched movies like “A League of Their Own” and plan on watching more sports movies to fill the void. I am currently reading The Last Stand of Payne Stewart by Kevin Robbins, which is part of a large stack of books on my desk.
Books
”The Breaks of the Game” by David Halberstam
“Moneyball” by Michael Lewis (a classic)
“Unsportsmanlike Conduct” by Jessica Luther
“Courage Beyond the Game” by Jim Dent
“The Cost of These Dreams” by Wright Thompson
Podcasts
I listen to The New York Times’s The Daily podcast and NPR to stay informed.
Shane Lantz, current Globe Gazette sports reporter
I've tried to make myself laugh lately, as the outside world has done its part to keep us all a bit stressed out. I watch a lot of comedies on Netflix, including "The Office", and "New Girl", my two favorites. I also highly recommend diving into Netflix's catalog of stand-up comedy. John Mulaney is always good for an hour's worth of laughs, and Marc Maron's newest special "End Times Fun" is a hilarious and dark bit of comedy that had me nearly choking on my dinner.
Books
With no sports to watch, I've tried to get my fix through books. My most recent read was "Where Nobody Knows Your Name", a book from sports writer John Feinstein, about life in baseball's minor leagues.
I'm currently reading "The War for Late Night", the story about the 2010 drama with the Tonight Show, when Conan O'Brien was fired after seven months of hosting the show, and Jay Leno reinstated.
Movies
- My favorite movie is "Into the Wild". It is based on the life of Christopher McCandless, a young man who graduates from Emory University, and sets out on a life on the road. He burns his money, cuts off ties with his family, and travels the country by foot. It stars extremely under-rated actor Emile Hirsch , and also has a pre-Twilight Kristen Stewart in a supporting role. It is equal parts exciting, inspiring, and completely devastating. I took a month-long cross country road trip in the summer of 2016, inspired by the main character, Alexander Supertramp. I re-watch it almost every spring, and it always makes me eager to hit the open road.
Music
Sturgill Simpson's new album, "Sound and Fury" is my favorite album of 2019. He used to play exclusively country, but he took a hard rock n'roll turn. The result is pretty spectacular.
Video Games
MLB the Show 20 was just released this past Tuesday, and if you need some baseball in your life, why not make your own?
Podcast
I am a devotee of "Effectively Wild". It's a podcast for baseball nerds, hosted by baseball nerds.