Globe sports reporters deal with a sports-less world

As a sports writer, the past month has been a roller-coaster of emotion. We went from the craziness of February and early March, ping-ponging from the Super Bowl to the wrestling state finals to the basketball postseason in successive weeks.

Now I sit here, with no sports on my TV, and none coming for the foreseeable future. It might be July before the NBA, MLB, and NHL is competing again, if they come back at all this year. With that bleak future, I figured that I needed advice on how to avoid losing my mind.

Longtime readers of this sports section might recognize the following names, as I reached out to Globe Gazette sports writers of past and present to see how they are coping in a sports-less world, along with the TV shows, books, and music that are keeping them sane.

Jerry Smith, current Sports Editor of the Globe Gazette