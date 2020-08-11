Globe Gazette offers new stimulus program for local businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lee Enterprises Inc. has launched a stimulus program aimed at helping local businesses.

Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Globe Gazette, Summit-Tribune and Mitchell County Press News, will make up to $5 million available to locally owned and operated businesses through monthly grants that’ll be awarded in August, September and October.

“This stimulus program follows the highly successful grant program we launched in April of this year,” said Ray Farris, Lee operating vice president and vice president of advertising. “While providing nearly $5 million of much-needed marketing grants to local advertisers, we gained great insight into the challenges our customers are facing. We’ve shaped the business stimulus program to meet those challenges and help local business not only recover, but flourish, in today’s business climate.”

In addition to the monthly grants ranging from $250 to $15,000, the program will provide businesses matching advertising credits for use in print and digital products as well as the company’s broad suite of digital services, such as website design, text marketing, managed email marketing and more.