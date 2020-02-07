GHV's budget cuts move middle school to Garner

As for the sports facilities (the gyms and the football field), Williams said games will still be played on the fields and in the gyms, and the boys and girls teams can play at the same time in both gyms and fields, one in Garner and the other in Ventura, and switch courts every week.

“If there’s one thing schools are always looking for, they’re always looking for more gym space,” he said.

Larry Costello, who had served on the board for 41 years, said one year they had overspent their budget, and the work to get back from that was “astronomical,” so he understood why they wanted to get this taken care of immediately.

However, Costello also warned against rushing through the process, telling them to look at the effect it will have five years in the future, because when GH consolidated with Ventura, he said they rushed through it.

“Don’t blame this Board for where it is,” he said. “Blame those of us that were on the board in 2012… because we rushed it through, and believe me, the finances were probably great, had an unspent balance, but spending authority wasn’t going to be great forever.”