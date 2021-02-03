GHV announces three superintendent finalists

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Irvin, who is currently serves the 6-12 principal for the Bedford Community School District. He has served the district the last six years and has five years administrative experience as an assistant principal and athletic director for Clarinda Schools. Irvin was formerly a math teacher and coach for Aplington-Parkersburg and West Central Maynard Schools. His accomplishments include developing the Bedford Hall of Fame, increasing Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress test results and expanding course offerings. Irvin is also involved in his community through service clubs and civic organizations.

The finalists were chosen after the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Board of Education conducted seven virtual screening interviews on Thursday where it asked candidates nine questions to better assess their fit for the job.

The men will interview in Garner on Monday, which will include sessions with stakeholder groups and a community tour with their families, according to a news release from the district.

The school board hopes to name a new superintendent soon after its Monday meeting.

Superintendent Tyler Williams announced his plans to retire after the 2020-2021 school year in November. He’s been the district superintendent since 2003.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.