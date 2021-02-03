GHV announces three superintendent finalists

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District has named three superintendent finalists.
The finalists are:
Ken Kasper, who is currently the shared superintendent for East Union and Murray school districts. He has three years of superintendent experience. He was formerly a high school principal and athletic director for Alburnett Schools, an assistant principal for Vinton-Shellsburg Schools, and an alternative school coordinator and student services coordinator with the Forest City Schools. Kasper started his teaching career with Ventura Schools as a middle school and high school science teacher. A few of Kasper’s accomplishments include expanding operational sharing agreements, improving school culture, financial forecasting and expanding student programs.
John Howard, who is currently the 7-12 principal for Independence Schools. He has been in that role for the last seven years. He also has five years of secondary principal experience at Fort Dodge St. Edmond, two years as high school principal at Kingsley-Pierson, 11 years experience as a Spanish teacher and coach at Lynnville-Sully and one year teacher/coach experience at Essex Schools. Some of Howard’s accomplishments include expanding career and technical programs for students, offering mental health services for students, developing a new pre-apprentice program, and increasing college credit options.
Michael Irvin, who is currently serves the 6-12 principal for the Bedford Community School District. He has served the district the last six years and has five years administrative experience as an assistant principal and athletic director for Clarinda Schools. Irvin was formerly a math teacher and coach for Aplington-Parkersburg and West Central Maynard Schools. His accomplishments include developing the Bedford Hall of Fame, increasing Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress test results and expanding course offerings. Irvin is also involved in his community through service clubs and civic organizations.
The finalists were chosen after the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Board of Education conducted seven virtual screening interviews on Thursday where it asked candidates nine questions to better assess their fit for the job.
The men will interview in Garner on Monday, which will include sessions with stakeholder groups and a community tour with their families, according to a news release from the district.
The school board hopes to name a new superintendent soon after its Monday meeting.
Superintendent Tyler Williams announced his plans to retire after the 2020-2021 school year in November. He’s been the district superintendent since 2003.