Garner man gets a leg up on neighborhood decorating

Gigantic Christmas tree bulbs made of rubber balls, a mini light tunnel made of PVC tubing, and a nod to maybe the most famous “major award” ever can all be seen in one place along East Henschen Avenue in Garner.
For Ross Stadtlander, creating a unique, sometimes even kitschy, holiday yard display has become an annual tradition. Making the majority of the displays by hand, Stadtlander, who claims to have “no artistic bones in [his] body,” gathers paint, glue and supplies from hardware and discount stores, and brings his ideas to life.
This year’s most time-consuming creation is a 6-foot-tall wooden cutout of the leg lamp from the ubiquitous holiday classic “A Christmas Story, complete with fringe, garter, and crate marked “FRAGILE.” Or “fra-jee-lay,” if you’re being true to the movie script.
This year’s display is Stadtlander’s answer to his neighbor's yard art last Christmas. “Like, the 20th of December, he came out with a mannequin dressed in a beige-colored robe, put a floppy-eared hat on it and [attached] a sewer pipe,” Stadtlander laughed. “Cousin Eddie. So I just had to have something stupid (for this year.)”
Stadtlander admits that he goes overboard with decorating, but he says it’s all for the sake of fun. “Anyone can buy lights, but why not go all out and make a unique show of it?”
Stadtlander gave praise to the other residents in his neighborhood who light up their homes for the season, saying some are unique, some are amusing, and some are just plain beautiful.
He said he hopes this year, since many holiday festivities are cancelled due to the pandemic, families will be prompted to rekindle the old pastime of driving around to look at the lights.
“Pour some hot chocolate in the thermos, hop in the car, and take the kids out to look at the houses,” Stadtlander said.
