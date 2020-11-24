Garner man gets a leg up on neighborhood decorating

Gigantic Christmas tree bulbs made of rubber balls, a mini light tunnel made of PVC tubing, and a nod to maybe the most famous “major award” ever can all be seen in one place along East Henschen Avenue in Garner.

For Ross Stadtlander, creating a unique, sometimes even kitschy, holiday yard display has become an annual tradition. Making the majority of the displays by hand, Stadtlander, who claims to have “no artistic bones in [his] body,” gathers paint, glue and supplies from hardware and discount stores, and brings his ideas to life.

This year’s most time-consuming creation is a 6-foot-tall wooden cutout of the leg lamp from the ubiquitous holiday classic “A Christmas Story, complete with fringe, garter, and crate marked “FRAGILE.” Or “fra-jee-lay,” if you’re being true to the movie script.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s display is Stadtlander’s answer to his neighbor's yard art last Christmas. “Like, the 20th of December, he came out with a mannequin dressed in a beige-colored robe, put a floppy-eared hat on it and [attached] a sewer pipe,” Stadtlander laughed. “Cousin Eddie. So I just had to have something stupid (for this year.)”