Garner-Hayfield-Ventura CSD moves middle school, starts cuts

Though the board approved reducing the staff by 13, the administration and superintendent choose which positions will be cut, and Williams said this will be done in the elementary, middle and high schools.

Because the seven resignations and two retirees won’t be on the payroll next year, this is still a significant cut in the budget.

As it is, with 13 less teachers next year, Williams said they will be moving several teachers into different positions.

“The key is that they’ll have a wonderful job and a wonderful school district, so we were happy with the way that turned out, although, obviously we are incredibly sad to lose four of our really quality people, and that’s the difficult part about all of this,” he said.

In the meantime, with no students in the middle school building in Ventura anymore, the district will still be maintaining it and paying for its upkeep and all utility bills, and it will now only be used for athletics, Williams said.

“It’s a beautiful building,” he said. “We’ll have to be patient in figuring out how we utilize that building.”