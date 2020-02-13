Garner-Hayfield-Ventura CSD moves middle school, starts cuts

One week ago, people in the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura community heard about the changes the school district will be making to increase spending authority for the next year.
On Monday night, the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District School Board officially started the process of making the changes necessary to cut $850,000 in expenditures for the 2020-2021 budget.
In its first steps toward raising its spending authority, the school board approved moving the students at the middle school in Ventura into the elementary school building in Garner.
This move will make the Garner elementary building a preschool through eighth grade facility.
With all the students and staff in Garner, this move makes it easier for the district to share teachers between the buildings, allowing them to reduce staff, and also reduces transportation costs.
The school board approved reducing 13 certified full-time staff members. Of the 13 staff members, the district has already had two take an early retirement package and accepted seven letters of resignation, according to Superintendent Tyler Williams.
“Those nine positions will all be filled in with current staff members…which makes the actual reduction of teachers down to four,” he said.
If no one had resigned or taken early retirement, the district would have had to cut 13 teachers at the end of the year, Williams said.
Though the board approved reducing the staff by 13, the administration and superintendent choose which positions will be cut, and Williams said this will be done in the elementary, middle and high schools.
Because the seven resignations and two retirees won’t be on the payroll next year, this is still a significant cut in the budget.
As it is, with 13 less teachers next year, Williams said they will be moving several teachers into different positions.
“The key is that they’ll have a wonderful job and a wonderful school district, so we were happy with the way that turned out, although, obviously we are incredibly sad to lose four of our really quality people, and that’s the difficult part about all of this,” he said.
In the meantime, with no students in the middle school building in Ventura anymore, the district will still be maintaining it and paying for its upkeep and all utility bills, and it will now only be used for athletics, Williams said.
“It’s a beautiful building,” he said. “We’ll have to be patient in figuring out how we utilize that building.”
In a previous article on this topic, it was said that Four Oaks will likely be moving into the middle school building as well; however, this is incorrect, according to Williams. Four Oaks will be moving into the former elementary school building in Ventura, that currently also houses Redeemer 4-year-old Preschool and the G-H-V Alternative School.
With all these big changes, the school board has already nearly reached its goal of cutting $850,000 in expenditures. Personnel cuts alone will bring the district $805,000 in cost savings, according to Williams.
Additionally, not using the old middle school building in its full capacity will bring some cost savings, and there will be even more savings in transportation of shuttling kids between Garner and Ventura.
In the March school board meeting, Williams said they will focus on other areas of reduction that include all other areas where it’s possible to cut expenditures.
“Everything from your kitchen to your bus drivers, custodians, your office staff, your administration – all of the things that are now part of [this],” he said. “Just the teachers were taken care of Monday night.”
Though they’ve just about reached their recommended $850,000 goal, Williams said they don’t know what the final number of expenditure cuts will be.
“One of the things we’re trying to do is just be as lean as we can while providing an amazing experience for kids,” he said.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.