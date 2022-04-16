Garner Chamber hosts Easter Hop

The chilly weather did not stop the Garner community from hopping down the bunny trail in the town’s first Easter Hop event on April 16th.

Participants started at the Hancock County Health Center or Garland & Rodriguez, Attorneys at Law and made their way down State Street, picking up goodies and candy along the way.

With the help of Kar Parts, the Garner Chamber put together 350 Easter baskets for the children consisting of bubbles, chalk, paddle balls, chocolate bunnies and candy.

Garner Chamber of Commerce and Wan Tan EEs put on the event. Kar Parts, who supplied the filled baskets, IMT, who provided chocolate bunnies and RSB, who contributed candy, sponsored the event.

In all, 22 businesses, groups and sponsors banned together to celebrate

with local families. Randy Formanek provided music for the event on the corner of Clear Lake Bank & Trust, and Hall Realty hosted small children’s games, including a bag toss and spin-the-wheel.

One participant, Sophia, looked forward to receiving candy and “getting to spend time with her family.”

According to Rebecca Olson, Garner Chamber of Commerce executive director, the Wan Tan EEs, a legion of women, used to put on Easter Eggs hunts in the park before the pandemic. The event switched to a drive-thru event where community members could pick up baskets.

This year, the Wan Tan EEs reached out for support from the chamber for this year’s Easter Hop. “The kids really enjoy it,” said Olson. “...We’re trying to grow a little bit bigger with every event that we’re doing.”

Kaylee Schuermann is a reporter for the Globe Gazette, covering community interest stories in Clear Lake, Garner and Forest City. Follow her on Twitter: @KPSchuermann

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0