Future is Now donors hit $1M mark, tour MCHS fieldhouse

Jaws were on the floor during a recent tour of the developing Mason City athletic facilities.

The Future is Now donors toured and saw the progress of the Mason City School District's fieldhouse and natatorium on Friday. The Future is Now campaign is a private effort to raise funds for the purchase of athletic equipment for the new facilities.

"It's going to be so great for our school, for our students, our athletes, and so great for out community. I think it is going to be the diamond of the Midwest," said Future is Now Chairman Phil Johnson.

The purchase of the equipment is not included in the cost of the project. Planned purchases include weight room equipment, scoreboards, track and field equipment, and pool-lane lines. The original campaign goal was to raise $750,000 but it recently passed the $1 million mark.

453 contributions from 26 states have been made towards The Future is Now campaign. Certain dollar amount contributions will get their name on a sign within the new vestibule area.

The original contract for the natatorium and the fieldhouse was close to $24 million, according to Versteeg in November. The district has been working with Bergland + Cram and Henkel Construction for the new additions.

Senior project manager Joe Anderson said the project as a whole is approximately 70 percent complete but the pool area will be done before the fieldhouse.

"It's pretty complex and large scale project. We're hopeful that everything, aside from a few delays that we got from material deliveries, that we're going to be reasonable on our time frame to get all wrapped up here," said Anderson.

The natatorium facility will also house a multipurpose room, designed so cheer and dance teams can use it for practice. The current weight room will expand into the new facility as well. The fieldhouse will feature state-of-the-art training facilities and an indoor track.

Johnson said the new facility meant progress to him and that it will be an attraction point to come to Mason City.

"It's just another reason why Mason City is such a great community. We have a great school and now we have great facilities. It's just going be a phenomenal," Johnson said.

