Fundermann recognized on 25th anniversary with Clear Lake chamber

Trish Fundermann has celebrated a milestone at the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

Fundermann, special projects director, has been with the chamber for 25 years, the organization posted on its Facebook page Monday morning.

“Her impact on Clear Lake is immeasurable,” the chamber said.

Signature Clear Lake Chamber events, like Thursdays on Main, TRI Clear Lake, Harvest Festival and Christmas by the Lake, started during her tenure.

“As our events director, Trish works tirelessly behind the scenes to keep Clear Lake hopping all year,” the chamber posted. “Trish – THANK YOU for your 25 years of passion and dedication!”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.