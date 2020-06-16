Full text of Mike Pence's speech at Winnebago

I did the math. You know, Glen must have started here after this place has been going about 10 years, and you've been here ever since. You made an incredible difference. And you helped set the pace for a company that's making a great difference, not only in this community, not only in this state, but all across the nation.

You know, I was just told by some of the leadership here at the company that Americans are buying RVs at a pretty rapid pace. In fact, usually, I think we heard that roughly about a third of buyers every year are first-time buyers; it's pushing more like 50 percent. America is hitting the road in American-made RVs -- (applause) -- and you all should be proud that you made it happen.

I mean, think about it: This President has said gas prices are low, summer is almost here. What better time to go see America in a great RV?

You know, so it's great to be back in the Hawkeye State to be able to talk about this great American comeback, but also to just say thank you -- and not just on behalf of the President of the United States, but just on behalf of a grateful nation. It’s men and women like you, and companies like this, that are keeping America rolling, are getting America rolling again.