'Front Porch Project' helps raise money for North Iowans in need

Over the past two months, Bachtle estimates that she has shot just over 100 families or business for the Project. She started out by photographing a few of her friends for practice, and once word spread, Bachtle began getting a lot of requests.

“Everybody stepped forward and participated in the trend,” Bachtle said. “It was really cool to see. It happened really quickly that people started coming together and talking about it.”

In a spring filled with anxiety over COVID-19, she wants each family to be able to see the pictures in the future, and remember how they felt at this moment in time.

Some families have a fun theme for their pictures, and Bachtle has taken photos of people posing with everything from kangaroos to toilet paper.

“I was there to be the storyteller,” Bachtle said. “It was their story and I wanted to tell it in a way that is meaningful and something they can look back on a year from now or 10 years from now. Just to say ‘We’re okay. We made it through, and this is what life was like.”