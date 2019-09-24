For over 60 years, a Model-T Ford sedan has belonged to Harlan Wyborny, formerly of Plymouth and a summer resident of Mason City (his wife Donna Peterson’s -- hometown) since 2014. After 45 years in Florida, the Model-T recently returned to its Iowa roots in Mason City.
Life in Plymouth
Harlan Wyborny grew up half a block from school in Plymouth.
Next to the school, in the opposite direction, was Hodson’s dairy farm, partly in town. Wyborny’s family lived on a small acreage, within city limits, raising a few of their own cows, pigs and chickens.
Growing up, most of the boys played baseball and basketball, Wyborny included. He also delivered newspapers for a time and spent summers working for farmers, especially bailing hay.
The school itself was a small one. “With ten students (actually eleven) in your graduating class, it wasn’t hard to be valedictorian,” he joked.
Model-T rolls onto scene
The year was 1953, and he was 13 years old when it came into his life.
“Model-Ts were basically extinct when I was a kid,” Wyborny said. A few decades old, Model-T Fords were then already considered antiques. “I saw a Model-T coupe for sale on the south edge of Plymouth. It was so odd-looking and cute to me.”
It had been sitting there for a while. He asked his dad to inquire whether it was for sale. The owner of the car told him, “You can have it for 35 dollars.”
“35 dollars doesn’t sound like that much,” Wyborny said, “but back then, minimum wage was a dollar an hour.” He laughed. One of five siblings, he was from a family “poor as church mice.” To make ends meet, his dad did labor and odd jobs of all varieties: hauling trash, carpentry and such.
For them, the price was steep – too steep. His father didn’t have 35 dollars to pay that day. By the time he had saved up 35 dollars, the car was gone.
The car was gone, but both father and son continued desiring a Model-T.
Not so long after, Wyborny’s father found another Model-T in Kensett. This one, his father learned, wasn’t for sale. But the owner said he did have a second Model-T – a sedan in rather poor condition – he would sell for 25 dollars.
“My dad said he could only give him a couple dollars down. The owner said, “Sold.”
They’d stop back from time to time to make additional payments: five dollars here, two or three dollars there. Once they reached 15 dollars – which seemed like a year – the owner said, “Don’t come back – just take the car. You’re paid in full.”
They towed it home, hooked up a battery, put gas in the tank, turned the crank, and fired up the engine.
“My friends and I tried to do a little restoration on it, but we didn’t help it any,” Wyborny said. Still, they enjoyed driving it around town and on nearby country roads from time to time.
After high school
After high school, Wyborny intended to go to college, but even with basketball and academic scholarships, he didn’t think he could afford it at the time.
“I had one older brother attending junior college, and my dad said he couldn’t afford to pay for two,” he said.
Unable to find jobs around the area, he and his oldest brother joined the Navy together in 1958, where Wyborny served for three years.
While Wyborny was in the Navy, and after he went away to college, the car stayed home in Plymouth, where it endured a creek flooding or two.
“It just sat there in Plymouth all those years, deteriorating behind my dad’s garage,” Wyborny recalled.
While the car was “rusting and rotting away,” the gears of Wyborny’s life were turning. After the Navy, he came home, attended Mason City Junior College, then went to the University of Iowa, where he graduated with a PhD in 1971.
The Model T’s nomadic years
Upon graduation, he took a position as a physics professor at a Christian college in Sterling, Kansas. His first year there, he met a farmer who had an orchard full of junked Model Ts. The farmer said he could have any parts he needed to restore his Model-T.
He waited a year, then trailered his Model-T from Plymouth to Kansas for restoration.
When he took the car to Kansas, the first thing he did with it upon its arrival was take out the oil plug. The first thing to come out of it? Water.
Only the engine and chassis were restored before the Model-T took a long trip south and east to Florida, where Harlan taught and worked in administration for another 33 years.
With the rusty old car and numerous parts loaded on a flatbed trailer, his family heard comments like, “Did anyone get hurt in that wreck?”
Along the way, one friend attached a large sign that read, “It is an investment!”
He worked on it from time to time over the years with help from his sons, but little progress on restoration was made.
A distraction
While visiting family in Iowa in the early 1980s, Harlan bought a second 1926 Model-T Ford — a coupe — in Nora Springs that was in good condition. Knowing his first car was not likely to get finished, he wanted his teenage boys to be familiar with a running Model-T. This he also trailered to Florida. No doubt, that purchase added to the delay in restoration of his first car.
From “rust bucket” to family heirloom
Only after his retirement in 2008 did Harlan get serious and begin to complete the restoration of the Model-T.
There was a lot of metalwork involved. He replaced the car’s entire back panel. The front fenders. The windshield. He bought new wood and covering for the roof.
Wyborny says that although the Model T is nearing a century old, you can still, remarkably, buy many parts for the car from suppliers, and that’s just what he’d done.
There was a close call for the car in Florida. Upon completion of all the body work, they had the car repainted. When they got the call that it was finished, they arrived to find the paint shop owner had moved to another location. The Model-T was behind the completely empty shop in the alley, unattended. They were glad to have shown up for it when they did.
Back to Iowa
Their two sons decided he did not need two Model-Ts in Florida. They planned to surprise him by trailering his sedan to Iowa.
Due to a logistical problem, it did not remain a surprise, but it was still a welcome addition to their summer living. Numerous nephews, nieces, and neighbors have already taken the opportunity to ride in the “tin lizzy.”
Possibly, it will get all the way back to Plymouth in 2020 for its 150-year celebration.
The enthusiasm Wyborny has for the Model T is palpable. His eyes light up at its mention. And his niece Carla Rezab says he also lights up with pleasure when he gives people rides.
“It really became part of the yard,” Carla said, recalling her childhood years, when the car was still tucked away in her grandfather’s backyard in Plymouth. “I stood on the running board with my mom the day it left Plymouth,” she said. They played around it, but gradually lost interest in the car – until recently, when it came back restored.
“It’s interesting, the people, how they react here and how they react in Florida when they see the Model-T,” Donna Wyborny said. “In Florida, when we drive the Model T, everyone is so happy to see it – they’ve never seen one, and they wave and honk.”
Here, on the other hand, she says, “the people are very conservative.” She says people definitely look, and some might wave, but it’s not nearly as frequent or automatic.
“There, they’re used to only late model cars,” she added, but they don’t really see classic and antique cars, compared to the number in our area.
Though they notice more reactions in Florida when driving around, they do feel much safer driving a Model-T in Iowa than Florida; they also feel that if the car’s to break down here, it’s much easier to seek help.
“When you go for a ride, you’re wondering if you’re going to make it back home,” Donna laughed. “It does die sometimes.”
She says that’s part of the thrill of it.
“There is no gas gauge,” Wyborny said. He uses a marked paint stick to insert into the 10-gallon gas tank to see how much fuel it actually has.
Despite all his work, the Model T isn’t intended to be a showpiece in factory condition. He just wanted it to drive.
“It wouldn’t win a prize,” Donna said.
It’s not a piece that would sell for a lot either, Harlan says, and they’re not exactly the most practical cars for a litany of reasons. They don’t have much power. They’re hard to drive. They don’t have a standard shifter. And they have poor brakes: the foot brake slows down and locks the transmission, while the rear brakes are parking brakes only.
Still, the Model T is special – to both him and the family.
“I’m attached because it was my first car,” he said.
“To me, it’s a completion,” said niece Carla. The car’s restoration occurred over a nearly 50-year span.
“Our whole family has followed its progress (or lack thereof) over the years,” Donna added.
On a rainy Thursday afternoon, the Model T made its latest trip around Mason City, and made it back safely one more time.
