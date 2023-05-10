Mason City's efforts to revive the downtown area, connect bike and hiking trails and make the city a walkable destination are seeing success, and the Friends of Willow Creek organization is hoping to make an impact as well.

The 2020 Willow Creek Master Plan describes the creek as "the dominant natural feature within the planning area." The plan goes on to say, "Although there have been attempts to highlight the creek and integrate it into the neighborhood (such as the initial construction of the Willow Creek Trail,) the creek corridor appears to be a forgotten element, with development 'turning its back' on the creek rather than celebrating this unique and potentially beautiful green corridor."

All that has changed with the River and River II apartment complexes. Population in the immediate area is exploding and the Friends of Willow Creek aim to maintain the trail for the enjoyment and benefit of the public.

The volunteer organization is also a part of the master plan for the creek. Dr. Steven Schurtz has been on the Active Living and Transportation Commission for a number of years, and during that time, he's fielded plenty of interested volunteers for the organization.

"When we developed the master plan, part of that was the Friends of Willow Creek. We were tasked with creating an organization that would do a couple yearly clean-ups and keep watch over the trail. There's been some mixed success with that," Schurtz says.

The plan itself calls for the creation of "an independent 'Friends of Willow Creek' organization, to provide volunteers for creek corridor upkeep, and to advocate for programs, funding and activities to keep the creek area clean, active, and vibrant." The organizational structure is "technically independent from the city. This organization should work closely with the City Active Living and Transportation Commission on shared goals and programs."

Schurtz has found lots of folks who are interested in cleaning up trash, pulling weeds and removing invasive species. The Operations and Maintenance Department will do tree trimming and other large tasks, leaving volunteers to handle the lighter efforts.

What Schurtz hasn't found yet, is a leader. "The organization is ready to take off, but I haven't found anyone to coordinate the group. It's not a huge time commitment, and the way things are structured, Active Living and Transportation does the liaison work with the city. A coordinator would simply step in and set some dates, do a little planning for the cleanup."

Trash collects along the banks of the creek and in the tree line surrounding it. Weeds grow up in Iowa's fertile soil and invasive species find their way into native stands of trees and grasses. A healthy cadre of volunteers could clear the trail area in just a day.

"We would love to have this off the ground and running by the time River II is complete. We're also hopeful that residents at the complexes will get involved in keeping the trail vibrant and active," Schurtz says.

More information can be found at Friends of Willow Creek's Facebook, and Schurtz can be reached at 641-430-1745.