Friends of the Family to hold ribbon cutting Thursday in Mason City

Homelessness-prevention outreach agency Friends of the Family will have a ribbon cutting at its new location at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Mason City.
The center, which provides resources to those who are displaced or experiencing homelessness, across numerous counties, opened its offices at 121 N. Delaware Ave. in May, but have been in the area over four years.
The ribbon cutting will be followed by an open house, with light refreshments served.
