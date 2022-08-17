 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friends of the Family to hold ribbon cutting Thursday in Mason City

Friends of the Family logo

Homelessness-prevention outreach agency Friends of the Family will have a ribbon cutting at its new location at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Mason City.

The center, which provides resources to those who are displaced or experiencing homelessness, across numerous counties, opened its offices at 121 N. Delaware Ave. in May, but have been in the area over four years.

The ribbon cutting will be followed by an open house, with light refreshments served.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette.

Follow the Globe Gazette on Twitter @globegazette.

