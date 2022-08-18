Friends of the Family gets a new home

New building, same initiative: end homelessness.

Outreach agency Friends of the Family marked the opening of its new location, 121 N. Delaware Ave. in Mason City, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Chamber of Commerce on Thursday afternoon.

Executive Director Ben Brustkern said the vision of the nonprofit, which serves 10 counties in Iowa, is for everyone to have a home. "There are no barriers that somebody can't overcome. If you can start with housing as that basis, people will succeed," Brustkern said.

Specializing in placement and prevention, the agency also engages in street outreach, seeking out those experiencing homelessness and distributing care packages. Known encampments, mobile home parks, abandoned structures and the underside of bridges in the area are all explored by FOF staff, in an effort to reach as many people as possible.