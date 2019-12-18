Free naloxone now available to Iowans, including those in North Iowa

Iowans who want to be prepared if they encounter someone who has overdosed on opioids can now obtain free naloxone, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) recently announced.

It's part of a statewide initiative called Tele-Naloxone Project, which is the result of a partnership between IDPH and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC).

“Cost should not be a barrier when it comes to saving someone’s life from an overdose. Through this effort our hope is it no longer will be,” said IDPH Opioid Initiatives Director Kevin Gabbert.

IDPH says people can participate in the program regardless of whether they've received a supply in the past.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

It can be obtained from a family doctor, a local pharmacy or community-based organizations.