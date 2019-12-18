Free naloxone now available to Iowans, including those in North Iowa

Iowans who want to be prepared if they encounter someone who has overdosed on opioids can now obtain free naloxone, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) recently announced.
It's part of a statewide initiative called Tele-Naloxone Project, which is the result of a partnership between IDPH and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC).
“Cost should not be a barrier when it comes to saving someone’s life from an overdose. Through this effort our hope is it no longer will be,” said IDPH Opioid Initiatives Director Kevin Gabbert.
IDPH says people can participate in the program regardless of whether they've received a supply in the past.
You have free articles remaining.
It can be obtained from a family doctor, a local pharmacy or community-based organizations.
In North Iowa, naloxone is available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy in Algona; Hy-Vee Pharmacy in Forest City; Walmart Pharmacy, MercyOne Westside Pharmacy, CVS Pharmacy/Target, Hy-Vee West Pharmacy, Walgreens Pharmacy, Hy-Vee Drugstore Pharmacy and Hy-Vee East Pharmacy in Mason City; and Hy-Vee Pharmacy in Charles City, according to the Naloxone Iowa database last updated Dec. 10.
Individuals may also call a pharmacist from the University of Iowa’s Tele-Naloxone program at 319-678-7825 to have naloxone mailed to them at no cost.
The Iowa Department of Public Health says naloxone is safe and easy to use, and it could save lives when overdoses occur.
For more information and to order naloxone, visit www.naloxoneiowa.org.