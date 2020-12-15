Franklin County officials investigating apparent shooting death of Dows man

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a rural Dows man.
Deputies responded to a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. Monday from a residence on 120th Street. The caller said a man had been shot, according to a press release made available on Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities arrived to find the man dead inside the residence. The identity of the man is being withheld until relatives can be notified. The body was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner for an autopsy, and the incident remains under investigation.
The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, Hampton Police Department and Iowa State Patrol assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
Those who come when called: North Iowa first responders
We never know how much we need them until they're called to duty. And that's the way first responders like it.
The Globe Gazette honored 10 first responders on Wednesday night, October 23, at Mason City Ford for their exceptional dedication to serving others. They were selected from nominations sent in by members of the public whose lives were touched by these first responders in their times of need.
The honorees, whose profiles are collected here, are law enforcement officers Ken Rodemeyer, Brian Koob and Dan Nelson; firefighters Scott Hagenson and Greg Nicholas Jr.; and EMTs Jamie Stanbrough, Deb Heidenwirth, Matthew Retz, Dave Luett and Jim Reed.
The Globe Gazette honored 10 first responders on Wednesday night at Mason City Ford for their exceptional dedication to serving others.
The 10 honorees were selected from nominations sent in by people whose lives were touched by a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT. Each were presented an award by Globe Gazette staff and a bag of gifts.
The honorees are law enforcement officers Ken Rodemeyer, Brian Koob and Dan Nelson; firefighters Scott Hagenson and Greg Nicholas Jr.; and EMTs Jamie Stanbrough, Deb Heidenwirth, Matthew Retz, Dave Luett and Jim Reed.
Jamie Stanbrough is always on call for her community.
Ken Rodemeyer is one of those old school public servants who doesn't know the real meaning of retirement.
Matthew Retz grew up watching his mother and father help people in their roles as emergency medical services (EMS) personnel.
Jim Reed is an emergency medical technician (EMT) because of his wife Darla.
Greg Nicholas Jr. lives by one simple credo in his role as a volunteer firefighter and EMT for the Clear Lake Fire Department.
Dan Nelson has worn many hats in a long and storied career in law enforcement and as a first responder.
Brian Koob met Julie Fritz on one of the worst days of her life.
Dave Luett stands out in a crowd when he is in Nora Springs.
Being a firefighter is in Scott Hagenson's blood.
