Franklin County officials investigating apparent shooting death of Dows man
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a rural Dows man.

Deputies responded to a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. Monday from a residence on 120th Street. The caller said a man had been shot, according to a press release made available on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities arrived to find the man dead inside the residence. The identity of the man is being withheld until relatives can be notified. The body was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner for an autopsy, and the incident remains under investigation.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, Hampton Police Department and Iowa State Patrol assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Cops weblogo crime tape

