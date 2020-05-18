You are the owner of this article.
Franklin County man faces multitude of charges after chase leads to water rescue
Franklin County man faces multitude of charges after chase leads to water rescue

Troy Lewis Wiebke mugshot

A Hampton man has wracked up a score of charges after leading law enforcement on a chase across Mason City and attempting to escape deputies by swimming across a popular fishing pit early Saturday morning. 

Around 1 a.m., a Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Troy Lewis Wiebke at the intersection of Fourth Street South West and South Pierce Avenue when Weibke drove away at a high speed, according to a press release.

A chase ensued through out Mason City, ending with Wiebke losing control and crashing his vehicle after driving along the westbound railroad tracks immediately north of Lester Milligan Park near 15th Street Southwest.

Wiebke exited the vehicle and fled on foot, entering the water of Black Pit and attempted to swim away.

Deputies then had to rescue Wiebke by swimming out and pulling him back to shore. No one was injured.

Wiebke was arrested on nine separate charges which consist of felony eluding, driving while barred, operating under the influence, driving under suspension, driving while revoked, failure to carry SR-22, possession of marijuana - third offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear in Floyd County, for which there was an open warrant.

Wiebke entered an initial plea of not guilty and a trial date has been set for Monday, Nov. 16, at 8 a.m. in Cerro Gordo County.

Those who come when called: North Iowa first responders

We never know how much we need them until they're called to duty. And that's the way first responders like it.

The Globe Gazette honored 10 first responders on Wednesday night, October 23, at Mason City Ford for their exceptional dedication to serving others. They were selected from nominations sent in by members of the public whose lives were touched by these first responders in their times of need.

The honorees, whose profiles are collected here, are law enforcement officers Ken Rodemeyer, Brian Koob and Dan Nelson; firefighters Scott Hagenson and Greg Nicholas Jr.; and EMTs Jamie Stanbrough, Deb Heidenwirth, Matthew Retz, Dave Luett and Jim Reed.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

