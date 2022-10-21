 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Franken to stop in Mason City Saturday

Election 2022 Iowa Senate Debate

Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken, left, and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, stand on stage before their debate Thursday, Oct. 6 in Des Moines.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

As part of his “Secure our Future” Tour, Admiral Mike Franken will hold an event in Mason City on Saturday, October 22 at 6:30 pm at the NIACC Activity Center in Room 100. He will discuss the priorities and values that shape his campaign, according to a press release. Franken is within 3 percentage points of long-time senator Chuck Grassley.

