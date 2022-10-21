As part of his “Secure our Future” Tour, Admiral Mike Franken will hold an event in Mason City on Saturday, October 22 at 6:30 pm at the NIACC Activity Center in Room 100. He will discuss the priorities and values that shape his campaign, according to a press release. Franken is within 3 percentage points of long-time senator Chuck Grassley.
Franken to stop in Mason City Saturday
- Globe Gazette staff
