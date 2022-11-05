Franken, Mathis make final stop in North Iowa ahead of Election Day

With 72 hours left in their respective campaign circles, Iowa Senator Liz Mathis and U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken made an appearance together in Mason City on Saturday.

Franken, who is running against long-serving incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Mathis, who is facing off with Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson for the District 2 U.S. House seat, each spoke briefly at a canvassing event at the Cerro Gordo County Democrats' headquarters.

Mathis said during a previous visit to North Iowa that one of the biggest challenges to be met was informing constituents of the redistricting that took place, landing them in District 2 as of 2023. This visit, however, she noted most of her interactions with voters regarded her political stances.

"They asked me more questions about what I stand for again — you know, protecting Medicare and Social Security is such a big issue for this district," Mathis said. "We have a lot of elderly population and the people are very concerned. They don't want it to go away; they don't want it to be cut, and I will preserve that for them."

As of Oct. 17, a Des Moines Register poll showed Mathis enjoying a very narrow lead at 48% over Hinson's 46%.

Franken is closing in on Grassley, with only 3% separating the two. "We're stroking along," said Franken. The crowds we're getting are huge ... I'm getting people from all walks of life. A plethora of Republicans for Franken and Independents who are turning out, which we were hoping for."

Franken also took issue with a rally last week in Sioux City at which former president Donald Trump stumped for Chuck Grassley. "I also believe that the Republicans are doing some interesting acts of desperation in brining in such, you know, — let's face it — odd characters such as Representative (Marjorie Taylor) Green and The Pillow Guy (pundit Mike Lindell,)" Franken said. "So vote what's in your best interest."