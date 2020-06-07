Frank Lloyd Wright to take a spin around town next week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You may be seeing him around starting Monday.

He is about 5-feet 5-inches tall and is wearing a suit with a red tie, a peculiar hat, and is carrying architectural plans!

His name is Frank Lloyd Wright.

Normally around this time of year, according to the River City Society for Historic Preservation, he enjoys a birthday celebration and delicious cake at the McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center, but it is closed for the time being.

Being he is 153 years old, he's a little confused and instead of cake, he's looking for his Stockman House, which moved in 1989.

Word on the street is he’s popping into businesses looking for answers. The Frank Lloyd Wright Stockman House Museum Facebook page will post his whereabouts. If you see Mr. Wright, they want you to let them know by posting, maybe even with a photo of the man himself.

Keep your eyes peeled for the plans and the funny hat.

