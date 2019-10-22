A Frank Lloyd Wright house in Los Angeles just sold for $18 million.
The Ennis House, built in 1924 and originally constructed for Charles and Mabel Ennis, can be seen in a number of famous films spanning the decades, from 1933's "Female," to 1959's "House on a Haunted Hill," to "Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Blade Runner."
The mansion was designed with Mayan Revival architectural style in mind and consists of more than 27,000 patterned concrete blocks secured by steel rods. Of four textile block houses designed by Wright in LA, this is both the last and the largest.
Though asking price had been $23 million, the sales price still makes it the most expensive Frank Lloyd Wright house sold to date.
You have free articles remaining.
The buyer hasn't been identified, but the home was sold by billionaire investor Ron Burkle, who purchased the property for under $5 million in 2011 and spent about $17 million on restoration.
Days ago, in Arizona, a different Frank Lloyd Wright house sold at auction for $1.7 million.
For those looking for their local Frank Lloyd fix, Mason City's Stockman house, built in 1908 for Dr. George C. and Eleanor Stockman, has been restored as a public museum and has a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. It's the only Prairie School style house Wright designed in Iowa. He also designed the Historic Park Inn Hotel. Yes, you can tour both buildings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.