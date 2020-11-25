 Skip to main content
Francis Lauer holiday fundraising campaign underway
YSS Francis Lauer recently announced its Little Wishes 2020 fundraiser for area families.

Those who wish to donate may "adopt" a family and purchase items they are in need of, or visit one of five area locations that are hosting a Holiday Giving Tree, to buy gifts for individual children whose names are plucked from the branches of a Christmas tree.

Online shopping and donation options are also available for contactless giving.

Gifts can be dropped off at YSS Francis Lauer at 50 N Eisenhower Ave. in Mason City, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8 through Friday, Dec. 10.

Visit https://www.yss.org/holidaygiving2020/ for donation information and signup, or call 641-423-7362 ext. 5206 for details about giving.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

