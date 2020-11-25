Francis Lauer holiday fundraising campaign underway

YSS Francis Lauer recently announced its Little Wishes 2020 fundraiser for area families.
Those who wish to donate may "adopt" a family and purchase items they are in need of, or visit one of five area locations that are hosting a Holiday Giving Tree, to buy gifts for individual children whose names are plucked from the branches of a Christmas tree.
Online shopping and donation options are also available for contactless giving.
Gifts can be dropped off at YSS Francis Lauer at 50 N Eisenhower Ave. in Mason City, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8 through Friday, Dec. 10.
Visit https://www.yss.org/holidaygiving2020/ for donation information and signup, or call 641-423-7362 ext. 5206 for details about giving.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
