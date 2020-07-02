Fourth of July boat parade planned on Clear Lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Clear Lake Fourth of July parade is heading to the water.

A boat parade, sponsored by Clear Lake Boats, will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday on Clear Lake.

The family-friendly parade will start in front of the Venetian Village and proceed clockwise along the lake’s shoreline at no-wake speed. The parade will be led by the Clear Lake Boats barge.

Boaters are encouraged to decorate their watercraft festively and patriotically.

They are also asked to space out, respect the 300-feet rule from the shore, social distance and obey all Iowa Department of Natural Resources laws and safety regulations.

No swimming is allowed off the boat or near the parade area during the event, and neither is throwing candy or other items from the boats.

Those participating on shore are asked to find a spot to safely observe the parade while socially distancing.

On-shore participants are encouraged to follow city ordinances and respect public and private property.

Children should be accompanied by an adult near the water and wearing personal flotation devices on docks and piers.