Four winners so far in Globe's April Fool's Bracket Madness tournament

The Globe Gazette has selected its Round 4 gift card winner as part of its April Fool's Bracket Madness online tournament.
Congratulations to Wendy Schuh, our fourth round winner, who will receive a $25 gift card from Moorman Clothiers, one of the four sponsors of the contest.
Here are the other winners so far:
Round 1 - $25 Moorman gift card – Gary Moore
Round 2 - $25 McCloskey gift card – Jeremy Lessor
Round 3 - $25 Moorman gift card – John Dallas
Want to get in on the gift card action? All you have to do is play. We've put together a bracket of 64 college basketball teams who have been going head to head, with the team that garners the most votes moving forward.
A random voter is picked in each round to win a gift card from one of the tournament's sponsors.
Round five voting opens Friday morning at 9 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. Saturday. Join in the fun at https://bit.ly/2Ka7s9s.
