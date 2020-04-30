Four winners so far in Globe's April Fool's Bracket Madness tournament
Four winners so far in Globe's April Fool's Bracket Madness tournament

April Fools Bracket Madness

The Globe Gazette has selected its Round 4 gift card winner as part of its April Fool's Bracket Madness online tournament.

Congratulations to Wendy Schuh, our fourth round winner, who will receive a $25 gift card from Moorman Clothiers, one of the four sponsors of the contest.

Here are the other winners so far: 

Round 1 - $25 Moorman gift card – Gary Moore

Round 2 - $25 McCloskey gift card – Jeremy Lessor

Round 3 - $25 Moorman gift card – John Dallas

Want to get in on the gift card action? All you have to do is play. We've put together a bracket of 64 college basketball teams who have been going head to head, with the team that garners the most votes moving forward.

A random voter is picked in each round to win a gift card from one of the tournament's sponsors.

Round five voting opens Friday morning at 9 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. Saturday. Join in the fun at https://bit.ly/2Ka7s9s

VOTE HERE: April Fools Bracket Madness
