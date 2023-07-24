Four candidates will be vying for the crown of 2023 Mitchell County Fair Queen. The winner will participate in the Iowa State Fair Queen Pageant.

The 2022 Mitchell County Fair Queen is Osage graduate Mary Ann Fox, who went on to be named Iowa State Fair Queen.

Here are this year’s hopefuls in alphabetical order:

Brooklyn Halbach, 17, is the daughter of Chad and Judi Halbach. She is a 2023 graduate of Osage Community High School.

In high school, Brooklyn participated in basketball, softball, track, volleyball and cross country. She was involved in FFA, DECA and choir. For her LEAD project, she redid the landscaping at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds in front of the grandstands to give visitors a better view and to make the fairgrounds nicer.

As a member of the Big Brother Big Sister program at Osage, she said she was able to give her little brother something to look forward to every Tuesday. “Being a part of this taught me to be more loving, caring, and how to manage my time better,” Brooklyn said.

Brooklyn graduated with highest honors, making the A honor roll from 2019-2023.

In the community, Brooklyn is a four-time blood donor, receiving her red cord at graduation. She volunteers in children’s programs at church.

“I would like to be the fair queen to show people the fair has really made a positive impact on my life and to get more participation in 4-H/FFA,” Brooklyn said. “I think to be able to get an increase of memberships in clubs and exhibits would be the ultimate goal. For people to have a person so involved to look up to being the fair queen could help more youth want to get involved with such a great environment. Like I was when I tried out for Little Miss, hoping one day I’d be able to get crowned as the ‘big’ Miss Mitchell County Fair Queen. A big thing for me is to make many more relationships, build my social skills and get or involved with this community and county.”

Joryn Hanson, 18, is the daughter of Kevin Hanson, Stacy Hanson and Karl Fox. She is a 2023 graduate of Osage Community High School.

In high school, Joryn participated in golf, was a wrestling cheerleader and senior year captain, and was a cross country team manager. She was a member of the dance team and a senior year captain. She was a member of FFA and the National Honor Society. She was involved in speech, student council, concert band and chorus. She was a member of Osage’s Big Brother Big Sister program.

In the community, Joryn participated in the Rotary Club sock sale, the Backpack Program, OSLC rummage sale, Miracle Tree, and was a fair board and Little Miss and Little Mister contest helper.

Joryn graduated with a GPA of 3.8. After high school, she plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa to major in sociology.

“I loved growing up in a small community where I knew I was supported in anything I did,” Joryn said. “I want to represent how great Mitchell County is and how our community is one big family. I want to be able to show people from outside our community how eventful our fairgrounds are with a caring community. Being the Mitchell County Fair Queen is a huge honor and privilege that I hope to obtain. When I was competing in Little Mister and Miss, I looked up to the big girls competing and saw them as a leader with love and passion for our county. Now that I’m older, I want to be the leader that little girls look up to. I have so much love for our county fair and I want to share it with others. I want to represent our county down at the Iowa State Fair and show how a small community can have so much love for family, food and best of all, fair.”

Katelynn Huebsch, 18, is the daughter of John and Jenn Huebsch. She is a 2023 graduate of Osage Community High School.

In high school, Katelyn participated in girls wrestling, where she was team captain and honorable mention her senior year. She was also in track, softball and volleyball.

Katelyn was a member of the National Honor Society, FFA and 4-H. She was part of the Big Brother Big Sister program. She volunteered at the Osage Senior Center, for the STEAM festival and as a tutor. She fundraised for the school.

In the community, Katelyn works as a jailer and dispatcher for the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. She also is a volunteer farm helper for U-Pick Pumpkins, as well as a babysitter.

Huebsch believes she has strong skills in problem solving, organization, accountability, leadership, communication and adaptability.

“I would like to become the next Mitchell County Fair Queen because I enjoy being involved in our community,” Katelynn said. “I love meeting new people and gaining leadership experience. I would find this a great opportunity to represent my town and be a positive role model for others. Becoming the next Mitchell County Fair Queen would be a huge honor and come with lifelong memories.”

Brenna Kruse, 18, is the daughter of Brian and Lisa Kruse. She is a 2023 graduate of St. Ansgar Community High School.

In high school, Brenna participated in volleyball, golf and track. She was a member of Big Red, FFCLA, a student officer, the student council, Battle of the Books and the National Honor Society. She participated in the performing arts in choir, band, drama and speech. She graduated with a GPA of 3.8.

Brenna was a six-time student of the month recipient. She received five academic letters, was secretary for the student council and was senior class vice-president.

Active in her church, Brenna is a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she has been a Sunday School teacher since 2018.

In the community, Brenna helped with Shopping with Santa, Spooktacular, South Square Bingo and Elementary Ambassadors, while assisting with the Salvation Army toy drive.

Brenna describes herself as reliable, works well with others, able to multitask and prioritize well.

“I want to be the Mitchell County Fair Queen because I feel like I am qualified to represent Mitchell County,” Brenna said. “I consider myself a good role model for others and I have been very involved with 4-H and the community for the majority of my life. I would be honored to be able to represent our wonderful county.”