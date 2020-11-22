Four sets of Mason City siblings selected for All-State Choir

On top of that, the Everist siblings are-third generation All-State Choir selections.

“We got together as a family, and then we called up our grandparents, because we can’t go see them in-person right now,” Jackson said. “We talked to a lot of our relatives about it, but it’s very exciting.”

Jennaya faced a tough challenge during the week of her audition. Growing up, she’s dealt with Crohn’s Disease, and it flared up to a point that her doctors actually recommended that she have her colon removed. But that didn’t stop her from singing.

“I was under a lot more stress,” Jennaya said. “When I found out that I made it, it felt really good. It was something that I worked hard for, with everything that I was going through. Music is just something that’s been really important to me in my life.”

Emma, a senior alto, and Gretchen Garrett, a junior soprano, were thrilled they both earned All-State selections.

"Something that really scared me was if one of us made it and the other didn’t," Gretchen said. "Just how we would’ve reacted to that. But we both made it and it was really exciting."