Forthcoming Mason City Jaycees meeting to feature local, state and national member
Forthcoming Mason City Jaycees meeting to feature local, state and national member

In a little more than a week's time, residents of both Mason City and Clear Lake will be able to chat about issues facing the area in an event that's local in focus, but will be somewhat regional and national in attendance. 

On Friday, February 21, the Mason City Jaycees, with the help of the state-level Jaycees chapter and the national Jaycees group, will hold a roundtable discussion event at the Best Western Holiday Lodge in Clear Lake to identify local challenges and community solutions to those challenges. 

A release for the "Love the Town Meeting" makes clear that members of the public are free to attend the event, which is set to start at 5 p.m. and should last about two hours.

The local Mason City chapter holds its regular meetings the fourth Thursday of every month, at 6 p.m., at Stampede's Bar and Grill in Mason City. The group's primary focus, at all levels, is aimed at developing future leadership through service and volunteerism while also providing social and community opportunities. 

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

