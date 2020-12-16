Former Sunset school property future home of Clear Lake Classical, housing development

The redevelopment of the former Sunset View Preschool property in Clear Lake will likely look different than city and public school officials had envisioned.
Clear Lake Classical, a private Christian school currently located at the Evangelical Free Church on U.S. Highway 18, announced earlier this month that it will expand its operations to the property at 408 Mars Hill Drive next fall.
“We’re excited to be in the old Sunset building and could see ourselves being there for a really long time,” said Cory Gerdts, Clear Lake Classical headmaster.
Clear Lake Classical, which is in its sixth year of operation, has grown to 100 students from Pre-K through 10th grade. It attracts students from a 30-mile radius, including Mason City, Garner and Forest City, he said.
Within the past two years, the school has increased its enrollment by nearly 50 students by adding ninth grade and 10th grade in 2019 and 2020, respectively, and Gerdts anticipates continued growth as it’s been its goal to add at least one grade per year all the way through high school.
Because of that, he approached the school’s board about two years ago to find additional space to continue to serve its students and grow, and it began to explore its options.
This summer, conversations with the owner of the former Sunset View Preschool property, Dolly James LLC, resulted in a five-year lease agreement, Gerdts said.
"We're thankful to the current owner of the building and property for being open to the conversation and allowing us to make use of it for long enough that was worthwhile for us," he said.
Gerdts said it’s still “a work in progress,” but the school plans to offer at least Pre-K through fourth grade at the Mars Hill location in the fall, while continuing to rent space from the Evangelical Free Church for fifth through 11th grades.
To achieve that, Clear Lake Classical is hoping to raise $50,000 for needed renovations at the Mars Hill Drive location, and to launch its fundraiser, it held an open house earlier this month to showcase its future campus.
“It’s a really solid building and there’s a lot of life left in it, and if there’s life to be had in it, we’re happy to be that life,” Gerdts said, noting the building is in relatively good condition after sitting empty for two years.
The Clear Lake Community School District sold the property to Dolly James LLC, of Cedar Falls, in 2018, while it was constructing its new preschool attached to Clear Creek Elementary. The new preschool opened in the fall of 2019.
Clear Lake Schools Superintendent Doug Gee said at the time of the sale, the district communicated with the buyers the city’s desperate need for housing and was under the impression they planned to use it for that purpose.
“I felt like it was a win-win for the school to be able to sell the property and get some much-needed housing,” he said. “There are a lot of school districts in the state that still own old buildings that are no longer being used and they cannot get rid of them.
“They cost more than people think to maintain, so I was happy to sell the property.”
Gee said the district sold the property at the cost it did because of the building’s condition and the developer’s anticipated cost to tear it down for future residential development.
“At the time of the sale, I never thought there would be another school in that building,” he said.
The former public school property has been at the center of Clear Lake’s most recent urban revitalization area plan.
Clear Lake Classical’s announcement, and subsequent open house, came just days before the Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved its third, and final reading, of an ordinance designating the 2020 Sunset School Urban Revitalization Area on Dec. 7.
An urban revitalization area allows the city to provide financial incentives, like tax abatements, to residential and commercial developers to encourage redevelopment and revitalization in a designated area under Iowa code.
At its initial hearing considering the establishment of a new urban revitalization area in November, city and public school officials vocalized the need for additional housing in Clear Lake and expressed optimism in the developer’s interest to do so.
Gee said then that the need will likely grow in the years to come as the district attracts more families to the community.
The district’s open enrollment, or the number of children who’ve come from another district to attend Clear Lake schools, grew by 50 students this year, and within the last four years, it’s grown by 110, he said.
Clear Lake’s served enrollment has grown by 81 students within the past two years, and Gee expects that it’d be more if families could find affordable housing in the district.
“It does sound like they will start the housing soon on the property, which is a great thing for this community and for our school district,” Gee said. “We have a lot of families that would love to move to Clear Lake and go to our school but cannot find a place to live.”
Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said the developer has indicated to the city that they wish to develop a housing project on the north side of the nearly 2-acre property next year and then another one on the south side after the lease with the school expires.
The City Council’s approval of the Sunset School Urban Revitalization Area plan didn’t change the property’s zoning, which is currently public.
Because the property was sold to a non-governmental entity, it must be rezoned before it can be used for any purpose, Flory said.
“Although the property was built as a school more than five decades ago and operated as a school pretty much continuously since that time, the Clear Lake Classical school cannot occupy the property until it has been rezoned and a conditional use permit has been approved by the city,” Flory said.
He anticipates a rezoning request will be brought forward at an upcoming City Council meeting — as early as Monday — in which the council would refer the proposal to the Clear Lake Planning and Zoning Commission for review and recommendation.
After the request has been reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission, the City Council would hold a public hearing before a change is made.
The former Sunset View Preschool property’s likely rezoning category will be RS-8, which is medium-density single-family residential and private schools are listed as a conditional use in that zone, Flory said.
“Much of that area is already that same zoning classification and it would be the least impactful zoning change possible that provides for a private school,” he said.
Residents near the former Sunset View Preschool property in Clear Lake made it clear during the city’s public hearing in November that they didn’t want to see the property redeveloped in a way that would change the tenure of where they live.
Mars Hill and Sunset View drives are looped communities off North Shore Drive nestled between U.S. Highway 18 and Clear Lake with the shuttered school in the center of them.
It’s not uncommon to see residents walking their dogs and caring for their lawns in the neighborhood, which is about a quarter-mile from Clear Lake Classical's operations at the Evangelical Free Church.
“I’ve heard nothing but positive things from people, so that’s been encouraging,” Gerdts said.
Clear Lake Classical has already planned work days for volunteers to start cleaning up the building.
He said the school is focusing on renovating the south side of the building to welcome students in the fall.
For more information about Clear Lake Classical’s expansion to Mars Hill Drive, visit its Facebook page or its website at www.clearlakeclassical.org.
