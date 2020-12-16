Former Sunset school property future home of Clear Lake Classical, housing development

Gee said then that the need will likely grow in the years to come as the district attracts more families to the community.

The district’s open enrollment, or the number of children who’ve come from another district to attend Clear Lake schools, grew by 50 students this year, and within the last four years, it’s grown by 110, he said.

Clear Lake’s served enrollment has grown by 81 students within the past two years, and Gee expects that it’d be more if families could find affordable housing in the district.

“It does sound like they will start the housing soon on the property, which is a great thing for this community and for our school district,” Gee said. “We have a lot of families that would love to move to Clear Lake and go to our school but cannot find a place to live.”

Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said the developer has indicated to the city that they wish to develop a housing project on the north side of the nearly 2-acre property next year and then another one on the south side after the lease with the school expires.

The City Council’s approval of the Sunset School Urban Revitalization Area plan didn’t change the property’s zoning, which is currently public.