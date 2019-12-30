Former state lawmaker endorses Buttigieg

Deb Berry, a former state lawmaker from Waterloo, recently endorsed Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Berry was one of just a handful of black Iowa legislators during her time in the Iowa Legislature.
“Pete Buttigieg represents a future that is inclusive for all Americans,” Berry said in a statement provided by the Buttigieg campaign. “He has a no-nonsense approach to the issues that Iowans and Americans care about. Not only does he listen to those concerns, but has a bold plan of action to accomplish each challenge we face as a nation.”