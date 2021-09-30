Former Mohawks football head coach Barry Alvarez returns to Mason City

A fundraising event at The Music Man Square was held Thursday, with former Mason City High School football coach Barry Alvarez as the guest of honor.

In 1978, Alvarez led the Mohawks to the teams only state-title victory, and then went on to coach college football at Iowa, Notre Dame, and Wisconsin.

A handful of Alvarez's former student-athletes were also in attendance, along with current MCHS staff and players.

