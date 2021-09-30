 Skip to main content
Former Mohawks football head coach Barry Alvarez returns to Mason City

Globe Gazette sportswriter Gunnar Davis caught up with former Mohawk football players from the 1978 state-championship season, as well as former head coach Barry Alvarez, who went on to coach at Iowa, Notre Dame and Wisconsin, during a fundraising event in Mason City on Thursday.

A fundraising event at The Music Man Square was held Thursday, with former Mason City High School football coach Barry Alvarez as the guest of honor.

In 1978, Alvarez led the Mohawks to the teams only state-title victory, and then went on to coach college football at Iowa, Notre Dame, and Wisconsin.

A handful of Alvarez's former student-athletes were also in attendance, along with current MCHS staff and players.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Catching up with former Mohawk football players, and coach Barry Alvarez

