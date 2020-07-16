Former longtime Mason City teacher talks having COVID-19, school re-openings in the fall

When Deadra Stanton, a Mason City school teacher of 40 years, was told in March that she had come down with COVID-19, she said that she figured she could be as good as new in no time at all.
Midway through July, Stanton's still having complications related to the acute respiratory virus.
At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, she shared with Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel that she has still has issues smelling certain things, as well as problems with confusion. During the worst of it, Stanton said that breathing was akin to water going down the wrong pipe.
"I don’t like the mask, but that mask is nothing compared to trying to suck in air," she said while trying to impart to people the importance of taking as many precautions as possible during the pandemic.
Stanton said that one reason she is so keen on sharing her particular story is that she believes "More people that have gone through it need to step up and talk." If more people did that, she thinks the work toward eradicating the virus, or at least containing it, might be further along than it currently is.
But she has lingering professional motivations as well.
Though no longer a school teacher, she worries plenty about what local schooling will look like in the fall if COVID-19 is still ever present. She said that she talks to colleagues all the time and they're of a similar mindset.
"I’m on a Facebook group with educators and all of them are wondering what we can do," she said.
Stanton imagined that if she did still teach and had to go back she would be wearing scrubs every day and would have a thermometer in one pocket and hand wipes in the other. Stanton then added that if, financially, she didn't have to go back, she wouldn't. She'd stop teaching.
As for what school officials should do in the fall, Stanton thinks they're in a "no-win situation" because reverting back to normal would be dangerous, and her experience as an educator for four decades tells her that all-online learning for younger people could be perilous, too.
"If we suddenly went all online, there is no way I would believe that six through 12th graders are self-directed learners that would do online learning 4 days a week," Stanton said.
Even with her own grandchildren, Stanton said she's noticed that their levels of success with online learning wildly fluctuates. "I have two of them that online learning hasn’t worked," she said.
Along with that, Stanton said that she does also worry about kids who might not have the best internet access or children with parents who just can't day-after-day of math homework. For even younger children, she said she worries about the viability of getting them to keep masks on at all. For those with special needs, she doesn't think it's possible to teach and educate while social distancing.
With so many uncertainties, though, Stanton made it clear that she's at least certain of one thing.
"We have to stop the disease, that’s really the answer."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
