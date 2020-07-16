Former long-time Mason City teacher talks having COVID-19, school re-openings in the fall

But she has lingering professional motivations as well.

Though no longer a school teacher, she worries plenty about what local schooling will look like in the fall if COVID-19 is still ever present. She said that she talks to colleagues all the time and they're of a similar mindset.

"I’m on a Facebook group with educators and all of them are wondering what we can do," she said.

Stanton imagined that if she did still teach and had to go back she would be wearing scrubs every day and would have a thermometer in one pocket and hand wipes in the other. Stanton then added that if, financially, she didn't have to go back, she wouldn't. She'd stop teaching.

As for what school officials should do in the fall, Stanton thinks they're in a "no-win situation" because reverting back to normal would be dangerous, and her experience as an educator for four decades tells her that all-online learning for younger people could be perilous, too.

"If we suddenly went all online, there is no way I would believe that six through 12th graders are self-directed learners that would do online learning 4 days a week," Stanton said.