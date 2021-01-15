 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Iowa House Speaker Linda Upmeyer set to become a state GOP co-chair
0 comments
alert top story

Former Iowa House Speaker Linda Upmeyer set to become a state GOP co-chair

{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Legislature

Iowa Speaker of the House Linda Upmeyer takes the oath of office as her husband Doug, right, looks on during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature in January 2019. Upmeyer stepped down as speaker, handing the gavel over to Pat Grassley as the 2020 session opened on Monday.

Less than three months after retiring from the Iowa House of Representatives, Clear Lake resident Linda Upmeyer is getting back into state politics.

On Thursday afternoon, the Des Moines Register first reported that the former speaker of the Iowa House was set to join the state Republican party's leadership team as a co-chair.

"I just feel like (the state party) is really at its peak performance," Upmeyer said in an interview quoted in the Des Moines Register story. "It's doing a wonderful job. Elections went really well. Chairman (Jeff) Kaufmann's doing a fabulous job. So I don't know that there are any changes. I just want to maximize that opportunity."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In September 2019, announced that she would step down as the speaker of the Iowa House but see her term out through Nov. 2020 when her seat was won by Sheffield resident Shannon Latham. 

When Upmeyer took the gavel from Kraig Paulsen (R-Hiawatha) in 2016, she became the first woman in Iowa history to serve as speaker of the Iowa House. That followed in the steps of her father, Del Stromer, who served in the role in the 1980s.

From 2011 through 2016, Upmeyer served as a majority leader for the GOP in the Iowa House.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Collection: Read about the 2021 Iowa legislative session

2021 Iowa Legislative Session Preview Series

Sunday, Jan. 3: COVID-19

Tuesday, Jan. 5: Redistricting, tax policy and the budget

Wednesday, Jan. 6: Higher education

Thursday, Jan. 7: K-12 education funding and policy

Friday, Jan. 8: Criminal justice reform

Saturday, Jan. 9: Hot-button issues

Sunday, Jan. 10: The digital divide, and demographics of the new Iowa Legislature

Miss a story? Check them out here at GlobeGazette.com.

+2
COVID-19 looms over Iowa Legislature’s return
Govt-and-politics
alert top story

COVID-19 looms over Iowa Legislature’s return

  • Erin Murphy Lee Des Moines Bureau
  • Updated
  • 0

Legislative leaders face a balancing act of conducting the business of the Iowa Legislature with transparency while attempting to protect the health of themselves and any Iowans who come to the Iowa Capitol during the session.

Iowa tax cuts remain a GOP priority for post-pandemic era
Govt-and-politics
alert top story

Iowa tax cuts remain a GOP priority for post-pandemic era

  • Rod Boshart Special to the Globe Gazette
  • Updated
  • 0

Statehouse Republicans — fortified by 2020 election successes — are hoping this year to resume revamping state tax policy against a backdrop of revenue uncertainty as Iowa works to rebound from a deadly pandemic and damaging derecho.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

One impeachment manager could not vote to impeach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News