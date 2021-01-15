Former Iowa House Speaker Linda Upmeyer set to become a state GOP co-chair

Less than three months after retiring from the Iowa House of Representatives, Clear Lake resident Linda Upmeyer is getting back into state politics.
On Thursday afternoon, the Des Moines Register first reported that the former speaker of the Iowa House was set to join the state Republican party's leadership team as a co-chair.
"I just feel like (the state party) is really at its peak performance," Upmeyer said in an interview quoted in the Des Moines Register story. "It's doing a wonderful job. Elections went really well. Chairman (Jeff) Kaufmann's doing a fabulous job. So I don't know that there are any changes. I just want to maximize that opportunity."
In September 2019, announced that she would step down as the speaker of the Iowa House but see her term out through Nov. 2020 when her seat was won by Sheffield resident Shannon Latham.
When Upmeyer took the gavel from Kraig Paulsen (R-Hiawatha) in 2016, she became the first woman in Iowa history to serve as speaker of the Iowa House. That followed in the steps of her father, Del Stromer, who served in the role in the 1980s.
From 2011 through 2016, Upmeyer served as a majority leader for the GOP in the Iowa House.
