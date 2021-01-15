Former Iowa House Speaker Linda Upmeyer set to become a state GOP co-chair

Less than three months after retiring from the Iowa House of Representatives, Clear Lake resident Linda Upmeyer is getting back into state politics.

On Thursday afternoon, the Des Moines Register first reported that the former speaker of the Iowa House was set to join the state Republican party's leadership team as a co-chair.

"I just feel like (the state party) is really at its peak performance," Upmeyer said in an interview quoted in the Des Moines Register story. "It's doing a wonderful job. Elections went really well. Chairman (Jeff) Kaufmann's doing a fabulous job. So I don't know that there are any changes. I just want to maximize that opportunity."

