Former Iowa Gov. Vilsack claims $150,000 Powerball prize

CLIVE — Of the many titles Tom Vilsack has had in his life, including mayor, state senator, Iowa governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, he now has another he admits he never expected: big Powerball winner.
Vilsack, of Waukee, claimed a $150,000 Powerball prize Monday at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.
“Occasionally when the Powerball gets above $250 million, I think, ‘What the heck?’ You know, you can dream, like everybody else,” he said in an Iowa Lottery press release. “And I also know that the chances of me winning anything are next to none and so the money is going to go to education or veterans or the state fund for natural resources or infrastructure, or all the good things that the lottery does. So, I figure it’s a good contribution.”
“I forgot about the ticket,” he said. “Then I woke up 10 days later on a Saturday morning and I said, ‘Oh, geez, I wonder how I did?’”
Jess ultimately confirmed that his dad had won big – and so did the lottery.
“So today I decided to claim the prize,” Vilsack said with a smile. “Obviously, I’m very happy.”
He has specific plans for his winnings.
Vilsack bought his winning ticket at a Hy-Vee in Waukee. He had some advice for other lottery players.
“Sort of a word to the wise: Check your numbers. It matters,” he said. “There are different ways to win. I didn’t realize that. I honestly didn’t realize you could win by not having all of the numbers. And so people sometimes walk away from some resources and some money when they don’t check their ticket.”