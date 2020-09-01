Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack criticizes Trump response to COVID and derecho

As for the pandemic, Vilsack asserted that Trump didn't act quickly or decisively enough when it mattered most.

"It is very clear that the president didn’t take this thing seriously when it arose in China ... And then he created the impression early in the process that things were going to be just fine," Vilsack said. He went on to suggest that the result of such alleged federal inaction for the state of Iowa is rising infection rates that could be furthered if forthcoming college football games don't rigidly adhere to health guidelines.

"You put a lot of people in one place and you’re creating a real risk of spreading this virus," Vilsack said.

Beyond just taking Trump to task, Vilsack also tried to show how responses to the issues of the day would be different under a Biden presidency.