Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack criticizes Trump response to COVID and derecho

Near the beginning of his virtual meeting to campaign for Joe Biden in Mason City on Tuesday afternoon, former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack accused the Trump administration of spending 2019 engaged in a trade war that was "ill-timed and ill-prepared."
When Vilsack turned to more recent fare, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent storms that rocked the state, such rebukes didn't let up much.
Vilsack characterized President Donald Trump's trip to the state, after the derecho destroyed millions of acres of crops, as little more than a "photo-op." The Secretary of Agriculture under former President Barack Obama took particular issue with Trump not taking more time to visit with farmers which Vilsack said Obama did when he came to Iowa during the 2012 droughts.
As for the pandemic, Vilsack asserted that Trump didn't act quickly or decisively enough when it mattered most.
"It is very clear that the president didn’t take this thing seriously when it arose in China ... And then he created the impression early in the process that things were going to be just fine," Vilsack said. He went on to suggest that the result of such alleged federal inaction for the state of Iowa is rising infection rates that could be furthered if forthcoming college football games don't rigidly adhere to health guidelines.
"You put a lot of people in one place and you’re creating a real risk of spreading this virus," Vilsack said.
Beyond just taking Trump to task, Vilsack also tried to show how responses to the issues of the day would be different under a Biden presidency.
Vilsack suggested that rural areas wouldn't be struggling so much during this economic recession if Biden were president because Obama's former number two would've made more investments in them. In particular, Vilsack spoke to the Biden campaign's plans for expansion of rural broadband and supporting the renewable fuel industry which Trump's cabinet has tussled with over the issue of small refinery waiver exemptions.
When asked what advice he would give to current Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue when he visits Iowa, Vilsack said, "He needs to talk to farmers and needs to hear the concerns that have been expressed by the biofuel industry with waivers."
He also said that a Biden administration would look to bolster infrastructure which would be of particular benefit for a state that's had some of the worst-rated bridges in the country. "It’s important for people to understand that the vice president’s plan is to provide more income to farmers," Vilsack said.
Before the end of the event, Vilsack, who served as governor from 1999 to 2007, critiqued the way that the current state government has handled relief funding for local governments across Iowa.
In August, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that the state would make $125 million in federal CARES Act money available for local governments to help them with unexpected costs from the COVID-19 pandemic. About $40 million of that will be spread across counties and $60 million is being divvied up among cities.
Vilsack thinks that's too much discretion for the governor to have.
"I think it would’ve been better if the legislature had more input in how these resources should be spent," he said. "A lot of authority has been given to the governor but we need to have a clear accounting of how these monies are being spent."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
