Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack Claims $150,000 Powerball Prize

CLIVE — Of the many titles Tom Vilsack has had in his life, including mayor, state senator, Iowa governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, he now has another he admits he never expected: big Powerball winner.

Vilsack, of Waukee, claimed a $150,000 Powerball prize Monday at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

“Occasionally when the Powerball gets above $250 million, I think, ‘What the heck?’ You know, you can dream, like everybody else,” he said in an Iowa Lottery press release. “And I also know that the chances of me winning anything are next to none and so the money is going to go to education or veterans or the state fund for natural resources or infrastructure, or all the good things that the lottery does. So, I figure it’s a good contribution.”

Vilsack won his prize in the Powerball drawing on Jan. 22, when the game’s jackpot had grown to an estimated $347 million. But he said he didn’t check his ticket for several days.

“I forgot about the ticket,” he said. “Then I woke up 10 days later on a Saturday morning and I said, ‘Oh, geez, I wonder how I did?’”

So he retrieved his ticket from his briefcase and checked his numbers on the Iowa Lottery’s website. He said he was excited to see that he matched the Powerball on one of his easy-pick plays. But he quickly realized he’d matched even more numbers – he ultimately was just one number away from winning that night’s jackpot, matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball.