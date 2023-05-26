Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The former Globe Gazette building at 300 N. Washington Ave. will be converted into a 14-bed live-in residential mental health care facility by 43 North Iowa, according to executive director John Derryberry.

The facility should be completed in 12 to 18 months.

Every client has unique needs, and 43 North Iowa is designing a number of programs to meet them. From crisis stabilization to residential care facilities and supported community living, each step is intended to provide assistance while supporting the level of community involvement for which a client is prepared.

In essence, 43 North Iowa is strengthening a safety net social service agencies in the area have been building for decades. "Things have changed in the past 10 or so years in social services. We're focused on keeping people who can be active in the community active. An RCF (residential care facility) isn't a lockdown facility. There is intensive, inpatient treatment that people sometimes need. This is a transition after that," Derryberry said.

There are diverse levels of care and support offered to clients. Inpatient care is often crisis care. There are times when people suffering from mental illness need full-time care. Once a crisis has been addressed, there options for continuing care.

A step down from inpatient care is residential care. Plans for the iconic former Globe Gazette building are to turn it into a homey, 14-bed facility that allows residents to work, socialize and live with full-time support and guidance from staff.

"It was important for us to choose a location downtown. We want clients to have access to events, services and whatever else may interest them," Derryberry said.

Once clients are comfortable and confident with activities of daily living, they may be ready to transition to what's known as supported community living. Clients live independently with access to full-time staff to address any challenges that arise. A robust supported community living program already is offered at 43 North Iowa.

"Some of our SCL clients stop in once a week, some once or twice a day. It's about what they need in the moment," Derryberry said.

He also extolls the virtues of the linked programs.

"There are setbacks. There are struggles. If someone has stepped down in their care and needs to step back up, we're ready for them. We understand that. It's not a failure by the client to ask for more help," Derryberry said.

Many people experiencing mental illness have encounters in which they do not feel help is available. Many self-medicate using alcohol or drugs. In decades prior, help could be restricted until a client got clean. Today, substance abuse issues are dealt with as part of the entire treatment plan.

"We (43 North Iowa) treat substance use as a behavior," Derryberry said. "There are lots of negative behaviors we all have. There's self-sabotage, substance use, avoidance. We address those behaviors as we go and support our clients where they are at."

North Iowa has multiple agencies tasked with mental wellness support and treatment in addition to those provided by 43 North Iowa. MercyOne Behavioral Health Center offers both inpatient and outpatient treatment. Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare also has inpatient and outpatient services with a focus on substance use. For a list of mental health resources by county, visit masoncity.net.

Mental illness or crisis can strike anyone at any time. If you or someone you know has experienced changes in personality, a withdrawal from social activities, a lack of personal care or major changes in emotion, support and treatment are recommended. The 988 suicide and crisis line is available 24 hours a day.