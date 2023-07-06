The Forest City Breakfast Lions selected a native grand marshal for this year’s Puckerbrush parade that personifies the community’s welcoming personality. Decades-long Forest City Parks and Recreation Director Sue Edmondson will lead the 10 a.m. July 15 parade during July 14-15 Puckerbrush Days.

“It think it’s a great choice,” said Cindy Brockhohn, honorary Lions Club member and Puckerbrush parade coordinator of more than two decades. “I feel good about it because I put her name in the hat.”

Brockhohn said she nominated Edmondson, notably because of her successes in bringing alumni back to Forest City through the annual alumni basketball tournament and her dedication to positively impacting multiple generations of area youth.

“She has done so much for the kids and for the community,” Brockhohn said. “She’s probably touched almost every family in the community in one way or another with all the kids she’s helped.”

Brockhohn said all the members of the Forest City Breakfast Lions have the opportunity to vote on the annual honorary designation. When this year’s the votes were tallied, President Ken Korth announced Edmondson as the honoree. Brockhohn shared the news with Edmondson back in June.

“Every year, when the parade rolls around, I’m always anxious to see who the grand marshal will be,” Edmondson said. “There have been so many great ones in the past. So, I was super surprised. It’s really a great honor and I’m really proud that they would think of me. My whole family was also so proud.”

Edmondson said as many as 50 of her extended family members, including about a dozen kids, may be in town to celebrate the occasion with her over the weekend. She said a family reunion, including a private pool party, is planned on Saturday evening.

Edmondson’s brother, Don Johnson, will be driving her in the same convertible, owned by Jason and Jessica Bruckhoff, which was used to escort 2022 Puckerbrush Grand Marshal Russ Schnebly.

“It’ll be fun to see everyone on the parade route,” Edmondson said. “Parades are so popular and the one in Forest City is really popular. With my family, the first thing they want to do is see the parade.”

Edmondson noted repeatedly that there is nowhere she’d rather live and work than Forest City. The native daughter attended college at Waldorf and the University of Northern Iowa before returning.

“I came back because I wanted to be in my hometown,” Edmondson explained. “The people here are wonderful.”

She worked briefly as a secretary when she started part-time at the parks and recreation department in 1977, quickly became a full-time hire, and began serving as the department director just over a decade later. She credits good working relationships with four bosses/board chairs for much of the department’s success.

“I always say, ‘every day is a great day at parks and rec,’” Edmondson said. “We work hard to come to work happy and deal with any situations or concerns that may arise. What I try to do is make connections while being respectful of concerns and then make changes when necessary.”

“For 46 years, I’ve been here and it’s really nice,” Edmondson continued. “It’s not about money. It’s about the love of the job. It is like it was made for me. I love people and love kids. It’s just been a dream for me to be here all these years.”

No single event of the parks and recreation department has been bigger than the annual alumni basketball tournament. The 2023 tourney was the 35th annual and the championship games were all broadcast and livestreamed by KIOW Radio.

“There’s nothing better than a tournament like that to bring everyone together and all the comradery that goes with it,” Edmondson said. “It’s really a reunion with some basketball thrown in.”

Edmondson noted that the tourney has become a community cultural event, which has taken on a life of its own.

“I think it will just go on and it doesn’t matter who’s heading up the department after I’m gone,” she said. “It’ll be a forever thing, I’m pretty sure.”

Edmondson said her job has always boiled down to working with/for people and the kids.

“When I leave this earth, I want people to know that I was kind to them and treated everyone fairly,” Edmondson said. “That’s something that’s very important to me.”

Puckerbrush festivities

The origins of the community event are as follows: During Forest City’s early days the town was surrounded by a dense bush called Puckerbrush. The bush had a berry on it that when eaten made people pucker.

In addition to the parade, this year’s events will include fireworks, battle of the businesses, bouncy house, craft show and magic show, bags tournament, beer garden, and live music for starters.

July 14 – 5:30-9:30 p.m. disc jockey, 4:30-9:30 food and beverage trucks parked on Clark Street, 5 p.m. free watermelon sponsored by MBT Bank, 5 p.m. flag disposal ceremony, free inflatable football throw, basketball hoops, clown toss an high striker on the courthouse lawn, 6 p.m. Little Mr. and Ms. Puckerbrush crowning, 6:30 p.m. pet parade on Clark Street, 6:45 p.m. kids battle on Clark Street, 7:15 p.m. magic show featuring Levey the Great, 7:45 p.m. battle of the businesses on Clark Street, and 10 p.m. fireworks at Pammel Park.

July 15 – 7:30 a.m. 5K run/walk from downtown Forest City, 9 am.-2 p.m. food/craft vendor show on the courthouse lawn, free inflatable football throw, basketball hoops, clown toss an high striker on the courthouse lawn, 10 a.m. parade, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. strolling magic with Levey the Great, 12-3 p.m. Barney Ruiter family activities, 12-4 p.m. disc jockey, 12-2 p.m. bags tournament in front of Paddlers Tap, kids foam dance party on North Clark Street, 1:30 p.m. ice cream eating contest for kids and adults in front of Sweet Emmylu’s, 2 p.m. kids tractor pull on Clark Street, and 12-3 p.m. car show on J and 6th Streets.

For full schedule of events details, visit www.forestcityia.com/2023-puckerbrush-days.