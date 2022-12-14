Forest City man receives deferred judgement in weapons case

A Forest City man accused of holding females at gunpoint in August received a deferred judgement on an intimidation with a dangerous weapon charge and had five other serious charges dropped in Winnebago County District Court. Four of the charges were dropped on Tuesday.

According to court records, 18-year-old Kenneth Skyler Dean Pedelty pleaded guilty to the class C felony and will be on probation for five years and be required to pay a $1,370 fine. He is also not allowed to live in residence with minor children.

Pedelty was originally charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, domestic abuse assault and false imprisonment.

The attempted murder charge was dismissed in October because prosecutors said the charge was filed erroneously and there was insufficient evidence. The other four counts were dismissed on Tuesday.

The charges stem from an Aug. 17 incident in which Pedelty allegedly took a Springfield XDS-9 pistol our while three females were in a Forest City residence with him. The affidavits state that he took the females' phones from them by threatening to shoot them if they didn't comply. Pedelty also used his own cell phone to text his mother saying, "MP is gonna die."

Pedelty, who was still 17 at the time of the incident, also allegedly threatened one of the victims with a knife and punched and kicked her, and pulled her hair.