Forest City football player bucks tradition, salutes flag during home games

"The courage of this young man to serve, but to also stand alone needs to be recognized," Clarke said. "I'm proud of Brice and I don't even know him. God bless him for what he is doing. His heart is in the right place."

The football team

For Moore, the decision was all Golwitzer's, despite the fact that the Forest City football team for years has not stood along the sidelines during the national anthem. That's when Moore is holding his pregame talk.

"Once Brice asked, I told him he had to do what he thought was right," said Moore, who also comes from a family of military, police and firefighters. "There was no hesitation. He needed to be outside to honor the flag. He's doing what he believes in and I respect him for that."

That respect goes both ways as Golwitzer said he knows the football team has been doing its pregame routine off the field his four years on the team and longer.

"I understand and respect his tradition," Golwitzer said. "He has his reasons for doing things that way and the team stands behind him."

Moore said that he is aware of the controversy in the community brought to light by Golwitzer being alone along the sideline during the pregame. He said it was never his intention for that to happen.

"This is the way our team feels helps us the most," Moore said. "I have to honor both requests. We have to take into account what the other 60 guys want. We do what is best for the team."

