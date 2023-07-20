Mother Josi Gunderson and daughter Zoe Gunderson of Forest City, wife and daughter of Mitch Gunderson, participated in the Teen 3:16 Mission Trip to West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Washington, DC in late June.

The youth mission trip departed from La Farge, Wisconsin, on June 24 and headed to Falling Water, West Virginia. The group included 23 youth ages 12-17 from five different church denominations, six different school districts, and two states. The group’s home base for the weeklong trip was the Potomac Park Retreat and Conference Center in Falling Waters.

“The managers, staff, residents and volunteers were so amazing to work with and they were so positive about our group being there,” Teen 3:16 Coordinator Julie Fraser said. “They served us amazing food and kept us busy during our free time with mini-golf, gymnasium, ice cream shop and the slippery slope.

“Each day we traveled to a new work site. On Monday we worked at Harpers Ferry National Park, helping to restore a garden planted in the 1800s by a young slave girl purchased by the paymaster,” Fraser continued. “The garden had been neglected for many years. Our crew went in and cleared it so it can now be restored and planted with many of the original types of herbs, vegetable, and fruit varieties from long ago.”

The next day, the youth worked at the Prairie Fire Farm north of Hershey, Pennsylvania, which is a horse rescue ranch that also provides therapy rides and works with veterans that suffer from PTSD. The youth group helped with tree trimming, brush cutting, revitalizing bleachers, working on arenas, staining gates, and maintaining horse jumping equipment.

In Washington, DC, they spread four tons of mulch under the infamous cherry trees on the National Mall. They also toured the National Mall monuments and memorials, Pentagon memorial, Air Force memorial, Arlington Cemetery, and memorials for MLK, FDR, Thomas Jefferson, and Iwo Jima.

The youth finished the last two days of the trip by helping at Camp Wild at the Hope Center in Hagerstown, Maryland. They helped with fencing and cleaning trails there before cleaning some areas for residents of Potomac Park Retreat Center on their last full day.

“These amazing youth made me so proud with their work ethics,” Fraser said. “Thank you to area churches, area businesses and to everyone that helped make this trip possible. We couldn’t have done it without all of you. Thank you for being our blessing.”