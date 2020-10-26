Forest City career center moves forward, breaks ground

The new training center will be built on about 2 acres of land in Nerem Industrial Park, located in Hancock County, off county highway B14.

The project is near and dear to Eric Kingland, president of Kingland Construction in Forest City. Not only did the local company win the bid for the project, it is something that could possibly help the local business owner find qualified employees in the future.

"This is very important work," he said. "I'd like to see this expand to give more opportunities to students to join the trades."

In the four programs, or academies, concurrent enrollment coursework will be offered along with secondary coursework, additional certifications, work-based learning opportunities and K-12 coursework.

Here is a look at the four academies that will be housed at the new John V. Hanson Career Center, according to NIAAC:

• The Advanced Manufacturing Academy will expose students to a wide variety of skills necessary to be successful in today's manufacturing workforce. Students will gain drafting and print reading skills as well as be given the opportunity to put design into practice with hands-on projects.