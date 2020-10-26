Forest City career center moves forward, breaks ground

As John and Carolyn Hanson sat inside a warm building adjacent to the property where ground would later be broken on the John V. Hanson Career Center in Forest City on Monday, the message from each speaker was clear to the generous donors.
"This is a celebration of collaboration," said Dr. Steven Schulz, president of North Iowa Area Community College, acknowledging the Hansons. "Working together, we can do something we couldn't do alone."
With a donation from the Hanson Family Foundation, the career center in Forest City – along with other future regional learning centers near other high schools in North Iowa – was a central part of NIACC’s $15 million referendum that encompassed the institution's 11-county region and passed March 3.
The centers will work with area school districts – Forest City, Lake Mills, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and North Iowa – to provide programs in advanced manufacturing, construction trades, healthcare and information technology to students in area school districts.
According to Schulz, the plan is for the John V. Hanson Career Center to open in time for the 2021 fall semester. Thanks to a combination of bond revenue, the donation by the Hanson Family foundation, and a $1 million grant from the Department of Education, work on the project will begin immediately.
"This will be the starting point of this program," he said. "It will benefit a minimum of 80 students a semester. I couldn't be any more excited to be putting this center in Forest City."
The new training center will be built on about 2 acres of land in Nerem Industrial Park, located in Hancock County, off county highway B14.
The project is near and dear to Eric Kingland, president of Kingland Construction in Forest City. Not only did the local company win the bid for the project, it is something that could possibly help the local business owner find qualified employees in the future.
Support Local Journalism
"This is very important work," he said. "I'd like to see this expand to give more opportunities to students to join the trades."
In the four programs, or academies, concurrent enrollment coursework will be offered along with secondary coursework, additional certifications, work-based learning opportunities and K-12 coursework.
Here is a look at the four academies that will be housed at the new John V. Hanson Career Center, according to NIAAC:
• The Advanced Manufacturing Academy will expose students to a wide variety of skills necessary to be successful in today's manufacturing workforce. Students will gain drafting and print reading skills as well as be given the opportunity to put design into practice with hands-on projects.
• The Construction Trades Academy will prepare students for work in residential and commercial construction. Students will be exposed to extensive hands on learning by building actual construction projects, as well as learning about safety, blueprint reading, and computer aided design.
• The Information Technology Academy will introduce students to computer programming, networking component, and computer operating systems. Upon successful completion of the academy, students are eligible for a Foundations of Technology Certificate.
• The Health Careers Academy will be a great fit for any student interested in pursuing a career in the health field and will prepare students to enter the Associate Degree in Nursing Program at NIACC.
"This is bigger than any individual," said Dr. Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education. "This collaboration is very important. We have to work together for our students."
John Hanson said he couldn't agree more.
"I think it's a great opportunity for our kids and will be around for a long, long time," he said. "It's a great public-private partnership that we are really proud of."
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!